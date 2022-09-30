Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Box Truck vs. Bicycle Crash on Highway 1 Near Redwood City
Officials in San Mateo County reported a fatal box truck vs. bicycle crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The incident occurred at Cypress Avenue and Highway 1 near Redwood City in Moss Beach, CHP traffic officers reported. Information on the Fatal Box Truck Vs. Bicycle Crash in San Mateo County.
sfstandard.com
Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted
UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
Portion of Highway 35 in Pacifica shut down Tuesday morning after pedestrian killed in crash
CHP says both directions of Skyline Blvd. in Pacifica are expected to be closed until around 9 a.m., as authorities respond to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.
Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
SF Fire helps rescue 4 from fentanyl overdose in Mission
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department rescued four people from fentanyl overdoses on Monday evening in the city’s Mission neighborhood. The Street Overdose Response Team and the fire department responded to 24th and Mission streets at 5:28 p.m. where they found four adults “suffering from an overdose from a substance that included […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Fatality in Contra Costa County
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Walnut Creek Police Department reported a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The incident took place at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Civic Drive and North California Boulevard, according to Walnut Creek PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Walnut Creek. Officers from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Frustrated With Frequent Power Outages
Dozens of people in one San Jose neighborhood say they're averaging one power outage a week. The outages are affecting about 5,000 PG&E customers in the Evergreen area. In most cases, the outages last a couple of hours. "We’ve lost power six times in about seven weeks," Sarab Chimni said....
De Anza College evacuated after report of fire
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
ksro.com
A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend
Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
Video shows man get hit by car in SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Large crowds and dozens of cars took over the intersection at Main Street and Harrison Street in San Francisco early Sunday morning during an illegal sideshow where at least one person was injured. “Saw a bunch of cars doing donuts on the street, crowd of at least 50 people in a […]
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley: Firefighters Rescue Man Missing Since Saturday, And Two Others
On Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the area of Big Break Marina on a report of cries for help of a person stuck in the delta waters in the City of Oakley. The call was reported by an off-duty AMR employee who was walking the...
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
KSBW.com
2 teenagers arrested for attacking homeless man in Santa Cruz, police say
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two teenagers were arrested after they attacked a homeless man in Santa Cruz, police reported on Tuesday. Police say that a 53-year-old transient was involved in a fight with two teens in the area of Ocean St. and Glenwood Ave., Sept. 30. The transient was...
5-year-old dragged by car that crashed into Bay Area Trader Joe's still recovering
Benjamin Ledesma, 5, suffered multiple injuries, including a broken hip.
Comments / 0