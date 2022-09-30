ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Fatal Box Truck vs. Bicycle Crash on Highway 1 Near Redwood City

Officials in San Mateo County reported a fatal box truck vs. bicycle crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The incident occurred at Cypress Avenue and Highway 1 near Redwood City in Moss Beach, CHP traffic officers reported. Information on the Fatal Box Truck Vs. Bicycle Crash in San Mateo County.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted

UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
KRON4 News

SF Fire helps rescue 4 from fentanyl overdose in Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department rescued four people from fentanyl overdoses on Monday evening in the city’s Mission neighborhood. The Street Overdose Response Team and the fire department responded to 24th and Mission streets at 5:28 p.m. where they found four adults “suffering from an overdose from a substance that included […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Fatality in Contra Costa County

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Walnut Creek Police Department reported a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The incident took place at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Civic Drive and North California Boulevard, according to Walnut Creek PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Walnut Creek. Officers from...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

De Anza College evacuated after report of fire

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
CUPERTINO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say

More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
ALAMEDA, CA
ksro.com

A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend

Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows man get hit by car in SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Large crowds and dozens of cars took over the intersection at Main Street and Harrison Street in San Francisco early Sunday morning during an illegal sideshow where at least one person was injured. “Saw a bunch of cars doing donuts on the street, crowd of at least 50 people in a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

