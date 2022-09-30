Game Prediction: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Here's what we expect when the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights meet on Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

The Ohio State Buckeyes answered their first Big Ten challenge of the year with an impressive showing against the Wisconsin Badgers last week. The unbeaten Buckeye have been awfully good through the first four weeks of the season and shouldn't have an issue with Rutgers this week, although admittedly the Scarlet Knights continue to move their program in a more positive direction.

What's the betting line for Ohio State vs. Rutgers?

RUTGERS at OHIO STATE – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread : Ohio State (-39.5) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total : 58

Rutgers vs. Ohio State Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 63, Rutgers 12

Ohio State looks completely unstoppable right now and I haven't seen anything from Rutgers in the first few weeks that makes me think this is going to be a close game. They came to Columbus a couple years ago and ran a bunch of trick plays to keep things interesting for a bit, but the Buckeyes are the far better team and their defense is playing much better than it has the last couple years.

I expect C.J. Stroud to have another monster day and I'd be really surprised if the Buckeyes didn't have another 50-point day.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 56, Rutgers 13

This matchups feels very similar to Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin in that the Badgers had one of the nation’s top-rated defenses coming into the game, only Rutgers doesn’t have someone anywhere near as talented as Braelon Allen on offense, and he was pretty ineffective against the Buckeyes’ first-team defense.

Ohio State’s offense, meanwhile, will continue to put up points at a frenzied pace, no matter if star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba plays or not, and the running game will break through against the Scarlet Knights’ second-ranked rushing defense. Much like last week, this game will be over after three combined possessions.

Caleb Spinner: Ohio State 58, Rutgers 9

The Buckeyes enter their second conference game of the season having thoroughly handled Wisconsin on both sides of the football. Ohio State’s offense went through a variety of options in their win, including tight end Cade Stover , wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back Miyan Williams . This spread of talent is going to make it tough for Rutgers to pick a focus defensively.

The Scarlet Knights are hard to read on offense, having scored 66 points against Wagner, but nothing higher than 22 against power-five teams.

