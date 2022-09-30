ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse shooting survivor seeks investigation after sealed petition for name change leaked

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

The man who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020 has filed a secret petition to change his legal name because of what he now says was continued harassment related to the case.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Gaige Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week.

Grosskreutz, 29, of West Allis, issued a statement after the petition became public. It said he has received death threats in the two years since he was shot in the arm during a protest in Kenosha and that he was seeking the name change to protect him and his family.

"But the real story here isn't that I am seeking to change my name, but that a process that is supposed to protect and shield those in danger was undermined and sealed information was released to the right wing media within hours of my filing," the statement said.

ALSO SEE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Shooting victim lunged toward gun, witness says

Grosskreutz's attorney, Kimberley Motley, has requested records of who had access to the petition on Tuesday, the day it was filed with the clerk.

Clerk of Courts George Christenson said he has begun looking into the matter, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Grosskreutz was shot by Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020, after Rittenhouse fatally shot two other men with an AR-15-style rifle during a violent protest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3Bex_0iH7q0t500

Last August, Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber (center), 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum (right), 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz (left), now 27.

CNN/AP/From GoFundMe

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges after he claimed he shot all three men in self-defense.

The confidential name change petition was first reported by the Kenosha County Eye, whose editor, Kevin Mathewson, was himself a figure in the protest. Mathewson is a former Kenosha alderman who called for armed people to come and defend the city in a post to a Facebook account called The Kenosha Guard.

Comments / 30

nope nope
4d ago

He can change his looks all he wants to, even his name, but any IT savvy person or hacker will be able to find him. There's NO privacy anymore, and he should know this. A person can have as many AKA'S as they want to, you can still be found. So now, he wants to be a walking lie for the rest of his life. Gotta suck to be him!!

Reply(8)
8
Elle
3d ago

Regardless of how you feel about this guy, or the shooting, or politics, leaked information from a courthouse should concern everyone!

Reply(2)
2
Walter W Stern
3d ago

He has a absolute right to change his name and identity that must be supported in Court and the leakers must be accountable.

Reply(4)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Police Shooting#Wisconsin#Violent Crime#West Allis#The Journal Sentinel
CBS Chicago

Aunt accused of pushing toddler into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier now faces murder charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman now faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her 3-year-old nephew, after prosecutors say she pushed him into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier last month.Victoria Moreno, of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing 3-year-old Josiah Brown into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later. Brown died six days later at Lurie Children's Hospital, and on Tuesday, the Cook County...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warns of violent robberies in the city; at least 12 reported Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include at least 12 reported Monday morning. The robbery spree began at a gas station on the West Side.  Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car, when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family files suit on behalf of domestic violence victim who was shot dead by police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Michael Craig was a domestic violence victim who called the police for help – but when officers arrived, they took his life instead.It has been almost a year since Craig was shot and killed in his Auburn Gresham neighborhood home. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke exclusively to Craig's family – who told her a wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday was their last resort.The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. Craig's family is also still calling for criminal charges against the officer who fired the shots, and asking for a dialogue with the city.Read the lawsuit:Craig's son,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless...
WAUKESHA, WI
wpr.org

Chaotic opening to the Waukesha parade tragedy trial after defendant repeatedly questions judge

The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Former Milwaukee Alder Starts Serving 30-Day Jail Sentence

Former Milwaukee Alder Chantia Lewis has started serving her 30-day jail sentence. Lewis was convicted earlier this year on charges she illegally used campaign funds and submitted false documents for travel reimbursements. She was sentenced in August after being found guilty of two felonies. Lewis will be on probation for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
WAUKEGAN, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy