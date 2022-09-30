ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIb4z_0iH7ptwe00

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.

Bloomberg News said Italy's biggest insurer has held informal talks on options ranging from a full acquisition of Guggenheim's asset management business to a partnership or strategic investment, citing people familiar with the matter.

The source told Reuters Guggenheim may be among the dossiers that Generali had looked at.

Asked about Banca Generali, which the report said could be sold to investment bank Mediobanca to raise cash for any deal, the person said there were no active talks between Generali and Mediobanca on Banca Generali now.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Celsius founder Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of cryptocurrency weeks before freezing withdrawals as the lender headed for bankruptcy, report says

Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of crypto from Celsius weeks before the lender froze withdrawals, the Financial Times reported. The Celsius founder withdrew the month in May as the crypto market was crashing. The company filed for bankruptcy in July, and Mashinsky resigned as Celsius CEO on Tuesday.
MARKETS
privatebankerinternational.com

Generali mulling acquisition of Guggenheim’s asset management unit

Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali is looking to buy US-based investment company Guggenheim Partners’ asset management business, reported Bloomberg News citing sources privy to the discussions. Through the planned deal, Generali aims to strengthen its asset management business. Generali has already started informal negations for the purchase of Guggenheim Partners’...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin stable as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank rumored to be on verge of collapse

Bitcoin is holding steady amid rumors of a banking collapse, trading between $18,900 and $20,200 over the past three days. Investors are drawing parallels between the woes at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Lehman Brothers was the fourth...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guggenheim Partners#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Italian#Bloomberg News#Reuters Guggenheim#Mediobanca
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Joel Eisenberg

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Reuters

Reuters

614K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy