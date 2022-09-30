ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Silver Alert Issued For Possibly Vulnerable Missing 82-Year-Old Man In Maryland

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Lowell Chapman Photo Credit: Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP)

A Silver Alert has been issued in Maryland for a missing 82-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons and Maryland State Police are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Lowell Chapman, who could potentially be vulnerable if he isn't located.

He was last seen in Garrett County at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the area of Route 40 in Grantsville.

Chapman was described by police as being 5-foot-6, approximately 165 pounds with short hair, blue eyes, a clean-shaven face, and glasses. He was last seen wearing tan khaki pants, a blue and tan block patch button-up shirt, a green jacket, and brown dress shoes.

He may be driving a 2013 white Toyota Corolla with a Maryland license plate of 8DX8256.

Anyone with information regarding Chapman or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators with the McHenry Barrack at (301) 387-1101 or calling 911.

