EU antitrust regulators set Nov. 8 deadline for Microsoft, Activision decision

 4 days ago
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Nov. 8 whether to clear Microsoft Corp's proposed $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), according to a European Commission filing on Friday.

The deal, the biggest in the gaming industry, will help the U.S. software company better compete with leaders Tencent (0700.HK) and Sony (6758.T).

The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review, or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

The Commission is likely to do the latter because of recent regulatory concerns over deals by Big Tech, sources familiar with the matter said.

"The European Commission's review of the deal is progressing in line with the expected regulatory schedule and process, and we remain confident that the acquisition will close in fiscal year 2023," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Britain's antitrust watchdog earlier this month said it would open an in-depth investigation into the bid after Microsoft declined to offer concessions during its initial review.

Wall St rallies as data, RBA move lifts hope of Fed easing

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index (.SPX) posted its biggest single-day rally in two years on Tuesday after softer U.S. economic data and Australia's smaller-than-expected interest rate hike stirred hope for less aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
White House urges Russia to provide counter-offer on Griner

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to provide a counter-offer to U.S. attempts to trade for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Washington has offered to swap jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit

SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 2 story has been corrected to fix name of university in first paragraph to University of Minnesota, from University of Michigan) Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Minnesota student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
