ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. does not believe pipeline leaks were work of any NATO ally -Sullivan

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lL5M_0iH7ppPk00

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United States does not believe that any members of NATO were involved in causing leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We do not believe that this was the work of any NATO ally," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

Russia has blamed the West for the leaks. European Union states say they believe the damage was caused by sabotage.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
POTUS
Markets Insider

Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown

President Vladimir Putin said Russia could restart gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 'tomorrow', if it gets turbines. Russia indefinitely halted flows through the pipeline last week, intensifying Europe's energy crisis. He blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the indefinite halt in operations for the pipeline. Russian President...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Jake Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Pipelines#Russia#Nord Stream#The White House#European Union
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

614K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy