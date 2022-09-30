Mom, Children Seriously Hurt After Struck By Car On Lynn Street In Peabody: Police

Two children and their mother are in the hospital after they were hit by a car while crossing a street in Peabody, authorities said.

Peabody Police said the accident happened in the area of 106 Lynn Street, near County Street, around 3:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Twitter .

The mother and her children were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver was placed into police custody for driving without a license and is expected to have charges brought against them, police said.

Roads are now open in the area of this afternoon’s motor vehicle accident. 2 juveniles and their mother were struck by... Posted by Peabody Police Department on Friday, September 30, 2022

The road was opened later and the investigation is ongoing.