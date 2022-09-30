ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Arrest at the high school, Luke Bryan and bears: The top stories on SteamboatPilot.com this week

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 4 days ago
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties

Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Candidate column: Sonja Macys for Routt County commissioner

Routt County has been discovered. The decisions we make now will determine our quality of life for decades to come. As your Routt County commissioner, I will advance the priorities shared by all Routt County residents. My vision, experience and relationships are aligned with the current and future needs of our county. I am ready to hit the ground running.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: City of Steamboat, Steamboat Winter Sports Club stepped up for high school mountain bike races

The city of Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club rolled out a green carpet at the base of Howelsen Hill for 768 student-athletes from 37 teams for the Colorado League High School Mountain Bike Race Weekend on Sept. 24-25. Also, a huge thanks to Blair Seymour and Paul Majors of the Steamboat Winter Sports Club for all their work prior to and during the event. We are very grateful to city staff, Parks and Recreation and the Steamboat Chamber for their support of this festive fall weekend since 2017.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Running series concludes with Emerald Mountain Trail Run

A rainy week called for some major course alterations for the Steamboat Springs Running Series’ Emerald Mountain Trail Run, on Saturday, Oct. 1. A course that was originally scheduled to be a loop around trails on Emerald Mountain turned into an up-and-back starting behind Howelsen Lodge and going up the Blackmere trail side of the mountain.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Hayden, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Education
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Low-cost clinics available for Routt, Moffat county pet owners

The Routt County Humane Society is hosting a wellness clinic for income-qualified residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 in Craig. Low-cost spay and neuter services for cats will be available for income-qualified residents. A verification of annual income of less than $50,000 is required at the time of service.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden vs. Craig power plant softball game scheduled for Saturday

The Xcel Energy versus Tri-State Craig Station community softball game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Woodbury Park, 1388 W. Third St. The softball game that will put employees of both power plants head-to-head was canceled on Oct. 1 due to excessive rain. The event aims...
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley agencies work to reach non-English speakers about importance of mammograms

Nonprofit agencies and health care providers in the Yampa Valley are trying to help non-English speaking women receive mammograms in a seamless fashion. As a new person moving to Northwest Colorado, housing, jobs, child care, family and transportation often top the priority list for women, above their own health needs and wellness screenings.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Josh Lewis
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley artists draw, sculpt, paint town pink in shows this month

During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, a show that features the human form while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”. The show will debut at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Public invited to learn results of Community Health Needs Assessment

Community members are invited to attend either in-person or tune in virtually for a presentation on Oct. 13 on the results of the recently completed 2021-22 Community Health Needs Assessment for the Yampa Valley. The assessment is used by medical, community and nonprofit groups in the Yampa Valley to identify...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County

EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Legislature#Bears#Affordable Housing#Highschool#Loadout Liquors#Durham
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Household hazardous waste collection protects local environment, waterways

During the annual Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off collection event last fall, Routt County Environmental Health collected 2,300 pounds of hazardous waste and 3,300 pounds of paint. And that was on a bad weather day that hampered turnout. So, this year’s collection event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8,...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Second-half surge grants Tigers third season victory

Despite a slow start and being down a touchdown at halftime, Hayden football found a second gear and cruised its way to a 56-26 victory over Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30. Finding the endzone just twice in the first half, the Tigers would score six more touchdowns in the final 24 minutes of play while holding the Panthers to just one.
HAYDEN, CO

