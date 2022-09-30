ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Job-Jam with Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re in the market for a job, an upcoming event could help you find one. Renee’ Parsons, Angela Watkins and Sidney Samons stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Job-Jam. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

FestivFALL is back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has a variety of different cuts of meat, at a variety of different price points. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Business
WSAZ

Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Girl Scouts launching new products

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?. These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys Alum Creek home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

