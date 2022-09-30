Read full article on original website
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Dallas Schools are Using NFTs to Increase Student EngagementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak PrescottLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Hey y'all! It's pickleball
FORT WORTH, Texas - "It's like playing table tennis... except you're standing on the table." That's one way to describe the fastest-growing sport in the country. Most people don’t know that Pickleball was invented in 1965 by a Washington State politician. So why the uptick in popularity in the past 10 years?
hotelnewsresource.com
Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas Sold
HN Capital Partners, a Dallas-based private investor, has announced the acquisition of the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek - an iconic century-old former private estate that was transformed in the early 1980s by Caroline Rose Hunt into Dallas's premier hospitality destination, becoming the first property of the revered global Rosewood Hotels & Resortscollection. Already firmly embedded within the Dallas landscape through a strategic portfolio of mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality developments, HN Capital Partners continues to expand its presence within the area through the purchase of this renowned property.
dallasexpress.com
Major Financial Firm Moves to Downtown Dallas
A commercial real estate finance firm has signed a new lease in downtown Dallas. Lument, a New York-based company, will be moving its Dallas offices from Uptown near the Crescent into the Plaza of the Americas, near its parent company, Orix USA, which has offices in the Trammell Crow Center on Ross Avenue.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Hope Floats Dragon Boat
DALLAS - On the peaceful waters of White Rock Lake, the Dallas United Crew Pink is on a mission. As Dallas' first breast cancer survivor dragon boat team, its core mission is to promote strength, camaraderie, health, and well-being on and off the water for both female and male survivors.
fox4news.com
TCU fined $50,000 after fans storm the field to celebrate Oklahoma’s defeat
FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU is facing a $50,000 fine after fans stormed the football field in Fort Worth Saturday. The Horned Frogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners by 31 points. The Big 12 Conference said TCU event management did not provide a safe environment for people who attended the game.
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
MaxPreps
High school football: Former Argyle quarterback Austin Aune becomes oldest Division I starting signal caller at North Texas
When Austin Aune of Argyle (Texas) was playing high school football, Joe Biden was in the White House – as Barack Obama's vice president. That was 2012, Biden is back in Washington, D.C. as president and Aune is back on the gridiron for the University of North Texas at age 29. He's believed to be the oldest Division I starting quarterback in the modern era.
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Issues TCU Public Reprimand and Fine for Field Storming Incident
After defeating Oklahoma 55-24 on Saturday, TCU fans stormed the field in celebration directly following the conclusion of the game. The Big 12 Conference has announced a public reprimand and fine of TCU following the incident, according to a Big 12 press release on Monday. In accordance with the Big...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD: Homeless man breached girls' school through malfunctioning door
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD says someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it. FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports.
