The displacement of traditional banks’ dominance in the delivery of financial services has been one of the defining characteristics of the FinTech boom of the 21st century. But while digital banks are popular, consumers generally keep a traditional bank account, too, and in the battle for “primary account” status, the incumbents still hold firm. A recent PYMNTS study, “How Consumers Use Digital Banks,” discovered that just 1 in 10 users of digital banking apps have their primary accounts with a digital bank.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 HOURS AGO