Raiffeisen Bank International, FinLync Team on Cash Management
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has partnered with treasury FinTech FinLync on providing cash management services for corporate customers in Austria and CEE using APIs and other collaborations, a press release said. FinLync’s services aggregate global banking APIs to help out with embedded real-time payments and cash management, and RBI’s offerings...
Afreximbank Launches AfPAY Trade Payment Service in Africa
The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the broad launch of a payment service called AfPAY with the stated goal of facilitating easier transactions among African financial institutions. The announcement said: “Afreximbank developed the product specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the...
Roxe, Motoverse Partner on X-Border Remittance Payments
Blockchain payments and digital commerce company Roxe has partnered with global remittance company Motoverse to ease cross-border remittance payments for clients in Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam and the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). With this partnership, Roxe’s global customers can send money to Motoverse’s users, with Motoverse delivering the funds to...
Today in Crypto: Eco to Convert Balances From Dollars to USDC; Crypto Neobank Juno Raises $18M
Eco, a FinTech savings and spending app, plans to convert its users account balances to a U.S. digital currency that then will be Zero Hash, CoinDesk reported. U.S. digital currency, or USDC, refers to cryptocurrencies pegged to the valued of the U.S. dollars. It is one of numerous similar instruments referred to as stablecoins. Zero Hash is a cryptocurrency asset-as-a-service provider.
US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses
U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
EMEA Daily: MoneyGram Powers Remittances for UAE’s Jingle Pay App
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Moneygram announces a new partnership with Jingle Pay, while the European Council officially approves the Digital Services Act. Money transfer service businesses MoneyGram and Jingle Pay have announced a partnership to enable global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app....
Applied Systems Launches Digital Payments Hub for Insurance Agencies
Cloud-based software provider Applied Systems has launched a digital payments solution that integrates with its management systems for insurance agencies — Applied Epic and EZLynx — in the North American market. Dubbed Applied Pay, the cloud-based, natively-integrated electronic payments hub enables insurance agents to offer their clients a...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 Companies Roll out New Products
Today in B2B payments, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) launches a payment service, Nipendo expands access to automated invoicing and WEX adds a digital wallet for B2B payments. Plus, PYMNTS research finds an opportunity for financial institutions to supply capital, cash flow assistance and payment solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Programmable Money’s Private Problem
Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
Eco, Zero Hash Team to Offer USDC Financial Services
Consumer finance app Eco has joined forces with Zero Hash — a crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider — to offer stablecoin-powered financial services to customers. According to a Monday (Oct. 3) news release, Zero Hash “abstracts away the technological and regulatory complexities of fiat-to-crypto conversions and provides the complete building blocks for supporting USDC deposits and withdrawals, including liquidity and regulatory and compliance infrastructure.”
SWIFT Plots Real-Time Role for Next 50 Years of Cross-Border Payments
This article is the first in a new series dedicated to organizations that are the biggest changemakers in the cross-border payments industry, where consumers have long waited to see cheaper, faster and more transparent transactions. Thanks to a multitude of disruptive FinTech startups, as well as innovation driven by legacy players, those hopes are becoming reality in real time.
Amazon Brings Layaway Online in Bid to Boost Affordability
In eCommerce, it’s not just the convenience factor that will get consumers to click the buy button, especially into the all-important holiday shopping season — increasingly, there’s the affordability factor to consider too. Layaway counts among Amazon’s latest iteration of payment options, a nod to the eCommerce...
Balancing Competition, Collaboration in MEA’s Evolving Digital Banking Landscape
The displacement of traditional banks’ dominance in the delivery of financial services has been one of the defining characteristics of the FinTech boom of the 21st century. But while digital banks are popular, consumers generally keep a traditional bank account, too, and in the battle for “primary account” status, the incumbents still hold firm. A recent PYMNTS study, “How Consumers Use Digital Banks,” discovered that just 1 in 10 users of digital banking apps have their primary accounts with a digital bank.
Mastercard Adds Security Tool for Crypto Transactions
A new solution to increase the level of security and trust when it comes to cryptocurrency transactions is being launched by Mastercard to help users maintain the flow of legitimate activity while avoiding merchants prone to fraud. Mastercard Crypto Secure, powered by CipherTrace, the cryptocurrency intelligence startup it acquired last...
Today in Crypto: Tether Cuts Commercial Paper Holdings; NYDIG Promotes Tejas Shah to CEO, Nate Conrad to President
Bitcoin company NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad to the roles of CEO and President, respectively, a press release said. Shah and Conrad will focus on bolstering investment in its mining technology, along with the platform technology business, helping banks and other companies utilize tech for next-generation wallets and global payments.
WEX Launches Digital Wallet for B2B Payments
Commerce platform WEX on Thursday announced the wide availability of Flume, a digital wallet that will allow instant account-to-account transfers for customers. WEX stated in the announcement that the new offering was designed to “bridge the digital divide for millions of small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.”. Flume,...
Uala to Spend $150M to Expand Digital Latam Banking
Argentine FinTech Uala plans to invest $150 million in the next year and a half to expand its Latin American digital banking operations as the region becomes more digitized. The expansion will focus mainly on Mexico and Colombia, with Uala — valued at around $2.5 billion — hoping to grow its user base from 5 million to 25 million or 30 million over the next five years, CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri told Reuters in a Tuesday (Oct. 4) report.
DHL, BigCommerce Partner to Help US Businesses Sell Worldwide
International express shipping service DHL and eCommerce platform BigCommerce have partnered to help owners of online businesses in the United States sell their products worldwide. With the new partnership, BigCommerce merchants can receive discounted rates from DHL as well as special access to shipping and logistics professionals who can “take...
TCH Outlines Best Practices for Spotting, Fixing P2P Errors
With any nascent payments offering, as consumers embrace new, digital means of transacting and volumes surge, regulations and guidelines take shape. Those rules lay out the responsibilities of various stakeholders — the senders, receivers, financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and intermediaries. They also govern what happens when things go wrong,...
