Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 4, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,253 positive cases and 232 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 3. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
County executive: Plane filled with teen migrants lands at Orange County Airport
State police say they, along with Montgomery police, stopped the group on Route 211 to ensure there was no human trafficking taking place.
wrnjradio.com
Retired Byram Township Police Chief Eskil “Skip” Danielson passes away
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Retired Byram Township Police Chief Eskil “Skip” Danielson has passed away, the police department announced on their Facebook page Monday. Chief Danielson was Byram Township Police Department’s first full-time Chief of Police and dedicated his life to public service. Danielson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State police search for missing teen in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing for four days in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was last seen on September 29 around 1:30 a.m. leaving a house in the 400 block of Benson Court in Middle Smithfield Township. Police are describing the […]
Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Hope One dedicates new van
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon unveiled a new Hope One vehicle Monday at a ceremony on Court Street in Morristown attended by human services and mental health professionals, law enforcement leaders, Superior Court staff and county employees. The new vehicle, dubbed the “mini”...
advertisernewssouth.com
Commissioners call for state to act on bear problem
Two Sussex County Commissioners on Sept. 28 called for the state government to recognize the problem bears face to county residents and resume the black bear hunt. There has been no management since New Jersey’s Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy expired, ending the state’s annual black bear hunt. Commissioner Jill Space, whose family owns Space Farms in Wantage, said there are about 4,500 to 5,000 bears living in New Jersey, with most of that population in the northwest corner of the state.
News 12
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Police say they’ve arrested a Bergen County man on stalking-related charges. They say a search warrant was issued by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office cybercrimes unit pertaining to Daniel Pfeiffer. Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of...
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 traffic stoppages for rock blasting in Hunterdon County, NJ to continue through October
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Drivers who go through Hunterdon County, New Jersey on I-78 only have a month left of those total traffic stoppages before construction goes on a winter hiatus. A project involving rock blasting has been underway since June to keep the roadway safe. At times, there is...
Unique Tattoo Makes ID’ing Suspect In Tri-County Crime Spree Simple, Police In North Jersey Say
When it comes to distinguishing marks, it's tough to beat an enormous butterfly-skull neck tattoo. It helped police identify an 18-year-old Newark man charged with breaking into homes or vehicles in no fewer than three North Jersey counties. Authorities in Rochelle Park became the latest to charge Zaire Gaskins, with...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on October 1 in the area of Diamond Spring Road and Morris Avenue, police said. Once police arrived on scene, the...
SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Doylestown Man
Authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered Bucks County man. Richard Washington was last seen walking to a mailbox on Sandy Ridge Drive in Doylestown around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department. The 49-year-old man stands 5 feet tall,...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
bkreader.com
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Female Driver Reportedly Groped By Attendant At Route 17 Gas Station, Police Seek Other Victims
A driver told police that an attendant at a Route 17 service station groped her, said authorities who are trying to determine whether there are any other alleged victims. The 25-year-old motorist told police that she’d just paid for gas with a credit card at the Valero station just past the Extended Stay America Hotel on the northbound highway near the New York State border around 8 p.m. Sunday, Upper Saddle River Police Capt. Edward Kane said.
Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
Warren County Man Slams Into Police Cruiser Twice Before DWI Arrest: PD
A Warren County man was intoxicated when he slammed into a police car twice and resisted arrest, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver near West Valley Avenue stopped Manuel E. Mencia-Copland, 33, in a driveway around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Hackettstown Police said.
Orange County 23-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A 23-year-old man was killed after driving onto a Hudson Valley bridge, exiting his vehicle, and jumping, according to authorities. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in the town of Newburgh. According to New York State Police, the Orange County man, who...
Comments / 2