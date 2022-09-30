Read full article on original website
Related
tworivertimes.com
Gregory P. White
Gregory P. White, a longtime Little Silver resident, passed away Sept. 9, 2022. He attended the Wooster School in Connecticut and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business from Monmouth College. He was self-employed in the transportation industry. Greg bought his house in Little Silver in 1978 and was...
tworivertimes.com
Gerald Charles Senion
Gerald Charles Senion, 75, of Lakewood, passed away Sept. 7, 2022, in Lakewood. Visitation Sept. 12 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. Funeral services were Sept. 13 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery. Jerry was born in Red Bank to Audrey A. Senion and Charles E. Senion....
tworivertimes.com
Rosemary Kiel
Surrounded by her children, Rosemary Kiel, R.N., passed away Sept. 14, 2022, after a brief illness. Affectionately called Rosie by her family, Rosemary was born Sept. 24, 1951, in Brooklyn to William F. and Rose M. Sullivan. She grew up in Parlin and attended St. Mary’s High School in South Amboy. She went on to study nursing at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, eventually working her way up to operating room supervisor at Mid-Atlantic Eye Center. Rosie married Walter A. Kiel in 1978 and raised three children, Meghan, Evan and Brendan.
tworivertimes.com
Donald Smith
Donald “Pop” Smith, 90, a longtime resident of Belford, peacefully passed away at home Sept. 12, 2022. Donald was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Somerville, a son of the late Charles Randolph Smith Jr. and Marry Ann Smith. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Beatrice Howard, and they settled in Belford to raise their family.
Comments / 0