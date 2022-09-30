Surrounded by her children, Rosemary Kiel, R.N., passed away Sept. 14, 2022, after a brief illness. Affectionately called Rosie by her family, Rosemary was born Sept. 24, 1951, in Brooklyn to William F. and Rose M. Sullivan. She grew up in Parlin and attended St. Mary’s High School in South Amboy. She went on to study nursing at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, eventually working her way up to operating room supervisor at Mid-Atlantic Eye Center. Rosie married Walter A. Kiel in 1978 and raised three children, Meghan, Evan and Brendan.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO