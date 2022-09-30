Read full article on original website
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
ZDNet
The case for keeping your old iPhone
'Tis the season. No, not the one with all the songs and decorations. This is the season with all the new goodies…new iPhones, that is. Every fall for more than a decade, we've marked the changing of the seasons with the annual migration (physically or virtually) of the Apple faithful to Cupertino.
TechRadar
iOS 16 continues to drain my iPhone battery - but is there a fix on the way?
Since iOS 16 was released for iPhone 8 and above, users have continued to complain about a faster battery drain since updating to the latest version of iOS - including myself on my iPhone 13 Pro. The latest update brings widgets to the lock screen, so you can place a...
One of iPhone’s best features has MOVED – and Apple fans are so confused
APPLE has quietly moved one of its handiest iPhone tricks: hiding photos. The latest iOS update has totally changed the feature's location – leaving iPhone users confused. Your iPhone has had the ability to hide photos for years. When you do it, the image is placed in a special...
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
Android Authority
How to print from your iPhone or iPad
If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
9to5Mac
How to change iPhone time font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
CNET
Ax Your iPhone's 4 Most Irritating New iOS 16 Settings Right Now. Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If your iPhone is using Apple's new iOS 16 mobile software, congratulations! If you're like me, you're loving the ability to unsend and edit text messages, easily remove people or objects from photos in the camera app, and explore other hidden features in iOS 16. However, we're hearing from iPhone owners that some new iOS 16 features aren't so universally loved.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “This Plugin is Not Supported” on Google Chrome
Many users have reported being met with the “This plugin is not supported” on Google Chrome while accessing media contents like video, audio and calendar. As we have gathered, this issue mostly has to do with outdated plugins in older website versions. However, there are other issues like cache memory that could be the culprit of this issue.
Apple Insider
Microsoft scraps SwiftKey for iPhone, stops support
Microsoft has confirmed that it is to remove its typing app SwiftKey from the App Store on October 5, 2022, though existing owners can continue to use it for now. Microsoft SwiftKey is a typing app, installed as an iOS keyboard, which lets users type by swiping over the glass instead of picking out individual letters. It interprets from where a user swipes, what word they most likely want to write, and it inserts that word for them.
9to5Mac
iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16
One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 panel orders down 38% vs. iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max production strong
We’ve heard quite a bit about how the iPhone 14 Pro models are selling better than the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup. Now, Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young has some additional data, this time focused on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shipments in comparison to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
daystech.org
Apple’s Fall 2022 Event Products: Reviews of iPhone 14, iOS 16, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2 and More
Every fall, Apple unveils many new gadgets, software program and providers. Some of the choices are incremental updates to what got here earlier than, however others break new floor. After the corporate’s advertising and marketing glitter settled, we examined the brand new merchandise to see whether or not they can...
technewstoday.com
Fix: “You Do Not Have Permission to Open the Application” Error
The “you do not have permission to open the application” error is common in the macOS Big Sur. The error hinders you from opening third-party applications, while pre-installed applications work just fine. This error can occur due to several reasons other than insufficient permission. Gatekeeper quarantining the app...
technewstoday.com
How to Propose a New Time in Google Calendar
Sometimes, our busy schedules do not permit us to attend online meetings. Typically, if the organizer sends you the event request as an email, you could suggest a new time from that email. But, if the organizer did not send you an email, you can propose a new time on Google Calendar.
