North Carolina manufacturers highlighted
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
State department gives air quality permit to La Grange facility
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality permit to Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC, a biomass-to-energy facility in La Grange. The DAQ says that the synthetic minor air quality permit issued on Monday followed a...
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
Weather conditions suspend ferry routes
VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
More than 220 days after Russian invasion, aid efforts still building for Ukraine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two North Carolina residents are uniquely intertwined with Ukraine. Despite their different histories with the damaged country, they both hope for an end to the war. Stephanie Pridgen lives in Wilson County, but taught English in Ukraine for three and a half years. Olena Koslova-Pates raised...
