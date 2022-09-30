ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WITN

North Carolina manufacturers highlighted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
ECONOMY
State department gives air quality permit to La Grange facility

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality permit to Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC, a biomass-to-energy facility in La Grange. The DAQ says that the synthetic minor air quality permit issued on Monday followed a...
LA GRANGE, NC
Weather conditions suspend ferry routes

VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
ENVIRONMENT
State
North Carolina State

