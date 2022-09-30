SEA BRIGHT – The rock towers on a local beach may have disappeared but the artist who created them has emerged. Andrey Ivanov never intended to be mysterious; he often creates art on the northern beaches of Sea Bright and makes no attempt to hide his actions. But the appearance of over a dozen approximately 5-foot-tall rock structures along the dune line this summer caused many to question their origin. Ivanov, a resident of Woodbridge, began coming to the beach in Sea Bright by “trial and error” three years ago. “We picked the beach because it’s very pleasant, it’s very clean,” he said. Prior to that he and his family went to Sandy Hook beaches for about 20 years.

