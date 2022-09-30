Read full article on original website
Gerald Charles Senion
Gerald Charles Senion, 75, of Lakewood, passed away Sept. 7, 2022, in Lakewood. Visitation Sept. 12 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. Funeral services were Sept. 13 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery. Jerry was born in Red Bank to Audrey A. Senion and Charles E. Senion....
Charlotte Rossi
Charlotte “MiMi” Rossi passed away Sept. 10, 2022. Born in Jersey City, she moved to Red Bank where she met her husband Vincent Rossi, whom she was married to until his death in 1989. Charlotte moved to Eatontown in 1967 and was a proud resident until moving to Maryland to be close to her sister Marie Lloyd.
Gregory P. White
Gregory P. White, a longtime Little Silver resident, passed away Sept. 9, 2022. He attended the Wooster School in Connecticut and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business from Monmouth College. He was self-employed in the transportation industry. Greg bought his house in Little Silver in 1978 and was...
Donald Smith
Donald “Pop” Smith, 90, a longtime resident of Belford, peacefully passed away at home Sept. 12, 2022. Donald was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Somerville, a son of the late Charles Randolph Smith Jr. and Marry Ann Smith. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Beatrice Howard, and they settled in Belford to raise their family.
Lisa Butler
Lisa Butler, a resident of Little Silver, passed away June 26, 2022, at the age of 60, after struggling for many years with a rare lung disease known as MAC. She is survived by her husband Mark, her two daughters, Melissa and Halle, and their dog Diesel. Lisa is also survived by her father and stepmother, Stan and Beth Wengert of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, her brother Wil, stepbrother Keith Kurber of Fairbanks, Alaska, and stepbrother Kirk Kurber of Fairplay, Colorado. She was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Kurber and stepfather Keith Kurber.
Mystery Solved! An Inadvertent Artist Works With Nature
SEA BRIGHT – The rock towers on a local beach may have disappeared but the artist who created them has emerged. Andrey Ivanov never intended to be mysterious; he often creates art on the northern beaches of Sea Bright and makes no attempt to hide his actions. But the appearance of over a dozen approximately 5-foot-tall rock structures along the dune line this summer caused many to question their origin. Ivanov, a resident of Woodbridge, began coming to the beach in Sea Bright by “trial and error” three years ago. “We picked the beach because it’s very pleasant, it’s very clean,” he said. Prior to that he and his family went to Sandy Hook beaches for about 20 years.
