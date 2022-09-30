ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S., allies need to be 'concerned' about attacks on Western infrastructure

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. and its Western allies need to be concerned about potential Russian attacks on infrastructure in the wake of alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea.

European and NATO officials are blaming sabotage for three leaks in the underwater pipelines, but have not accused anyone directly. Russia has blamed the U.S., without evidence, for the damage.

Sullivan said the U.S. has no new intelligence on infrastructure threats, but NATO territories have stepped up monitoring.

Comments / 158

Keith Kerg
3d ago

Before I read this What happened to the Keystone pipeline is that the One Biden shut down first day in office y dont he open it back up and r gas heating bill wont be so much this winter I think the Biden administration is trying to starve out the American people just saying

Reply(12)
40
whocarez
3d ago

think I'd lean more towards democraps being behind it it will help destroy America faster like the oil refinery fires that have outstanding safety records or the chicken and other animal farms all of a sudden burning down to help raise food costs

Reply(4)
29
Keith Kerg
3d ago

I Agree with Kurt W I believe that their is going to be a Civil War right here in the United States because the American people are getting sick about whats going on in this country and people are Not going to let their kids go hungry or let the electric and gas control every dollar we make to pay back the government after Biden administration gives All other countries r Money its going to happen if something doesn't change Very Very soon I really really believe that

Reply(14)
26
#Infrastructure#Pipelines#Nato#Foreign Policy#Russian#Nord Stream#European
