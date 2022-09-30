Read full article on original website
Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin
After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
Chainlink Crosses $6.18 Trillion In Transaction Value – Will This Boost LINK Price?
The reception of Chainlink among crypto enthusiasts has been positive. The ecosystem’s transaction volume has surpassed $6 trillion, according to the project’s official Twitter account. Because of this rise, the number of native integrations in the ecosystem rose from 12 to 15. At this point, it appears that...
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange outflows have spiked up recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Has Observed Deep Red Values In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, investors have withdrawn more than...
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
Bitcoin Price Is Sitting On A Gun Powder, Will It Explode?
BTC price trades below key resistance as prices get rejected under daily EMA. BTC’s monthly candle closes with so many mixed feelings ahead of October. The price of BTC must close above $21,500 to renew bullish sentiments. The price action of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to toil with the emotions...
Bitcoin Sees Bullish Opening, Can BTC Reclaim $20,000 Region?
The Bitcoin price has been able to hold its ground over the weekend, and it’s hinting at a potential bullish week for the nascent asset class. The cryptocurrency has been stuck in a tight range for the past month, unable to reclaim and flip the area north of $20,000 back to support.
LUNC Price Gains 50% Despite Kwon’s Troubles, What’s Driving It?
Over the last week, the crypto space has been saturated with news of the hunt for Terra (LUNC) founder Do Kwon. The South Korean founder is now being hunted by both South Korean authorities, as well as Interpol, which means Kwon is now wanted in 190 countries. However, Kwon’s troubles seem not to have affected the price of LUNA Classic (LUNC), as it continues to see green even when the broader market suffers losses.
Litentry Breaks Out Of A Descending Triangle, Can Bulls Hit $1.2?
LIT price creates more bullish sentiment as price hold above daily 50 EMA. LIT looks more stable as bulls breakout of a descending triangle. The price of LIT could face major resistance at $1.2. Litentry (LIT) has had a rough start to the year, but that could be shelved aside...
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
Ethereum Sees Surge In Number Of New Addresses – Will ETH Shine This October?
The Ethereum Merge upgrade is expected to haul in more new users on the network which happens to be true with the surge of new active wallet addresses on the platform. Ethereum’s new active wallet addresses climb to a new ATH of 3,001.804. ETH seen to spike in terms...
Here Is How Uniglo.io (GLO) Has Infinitely More Use Case Than Bitcoin (BTC) And Dogecoin (DOGE)
One of the buzzwords in the cryptosphere that we hear quite a bit is the term “use case.” This means basically the things you can do with a digital asset. Things like paying for file storage or buying NFTs. However, the most important use case for long-term investors is… well, investing long-term. That’s it.
TA: Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,350
Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH retested $1,255 and remains at a risk of more losses. Ethereum started another decline after it failed to clear the $1,375 zone. The price is now trading below $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Exponential Moving Average (EMA): How To Ride Massive Trends
Trading the crypto market can be tough and requires more than buying and selling crypto assets; if you aim to become a successful investor and trader in this field, this requires skills, patience, and psychology to stay ahead of the game. Investors and traders are always looking for ways to stay profitable in crypto by adopting different trading strategies, using indicators, oscillators, and chart patterns to have an edge and remain profitable in a bullish and bearish market. Studies have shown that the crypto market ranges by over 70%, while the remaining percentage allows traders to spot trending opportunities. Let us discuss the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), one of the widely used indicators by traders and investors to remain profitable and ride massive trends in the crypto market.
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?
Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
Quant (QNT) Marks Positive Movement When Major Coins Face Dumps
Quant (QNT), a top 100 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap, has marked positive moves in the last few weeks. This is coming when major coins are facing dumps due to bearish market conditions. The token has stayed green for 4 weeks, gaining over 47.37% since its $95.1 price on September 1st. The...
Short Relief Bounce For Altcoins? If Crypto Marketcap Can Do This
Cryptocurrency market capitalization could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment for the altcoins. Cryptocurrency market capitalization looks strong on both low and high timeframes. Cryptocurrency market capitalization prepares for a breakout on the daily timeframe after...
Ren Protocol Breaks Out, Is This Be A Relief Bounce?
REN price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. REN looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of REN breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming an descending triangle. Ren Protocol (REN)...
Binance Coin (BNB) Bulls Defends Key Zone, Will The Give Up?
BNB price creates mixed feelings on the high timeframe as price forms a descending triangle on the daily chart while an ascending triangle forms on the weekly chart. BNB looks more stable as the price aims to flip the $340 resistance to set up a bullish sentiment. The price action...
Cosmos Looks Promising As Price Rally, Can Price Breach $14?
ATOM price breaks downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. ATOM looks strong on the low timeframe. The price of ATOM breaks and holds above 8 and 20 EMA. Cosmos (ATOM) showed so much strength as price trends for days, with many becoming interested...
Is Bitcoin ‘Uptober’ About To Begin? | BTCUSD Analysis October 3, 2022
The October monthly candle opened with pink on the LMACD histogram. This signal in the past put bear markets back into hibernation mode for at least a year or more, and suggests a major shift in momentum. But October must close bullish to confirm and cement the change in color on the Bitcoin monthly chart.
