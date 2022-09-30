ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: Work continues at Appling-Harlem interchange

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If weather permits, crews this week will be working on a temporary eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 to Appling-Harlem Highway. They will also complete the installation of a wall under the new Appling-Harlem bridge over I-20. Those needing to access the eastbound on-ramp to I-20 from...
APPLING, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta volunteers help with recovery efforts in Florida

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews in Florida are working around the clock as people and businesses are dealing with life-altering situations. One of those hard-hit areas is Daytona. Now local Red Cross leaders are down in Florida helping with clean-up efforts. We talked to a volunteer who was relocated from...
AUGUSTA, GA
City
Augusta, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews are on the scene of a structure fire on James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators on the scene tell us that the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fuel prices edge upward in 2-state region and much of U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices is the two-state region increased in the past week as Hurricane Ian bore down on the region. In Georgia, gas prices on Monday are averaging $3.17 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.12 a week earlier, according to AAA. In Augusta, the price Monday is $3.10 per gallon, up from $2.99 a week earlier.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County crews have responded to the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at South Carolina Highway 23. The call came in at 7:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Cyber Security Operations Center Opens at USC Aiken

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - USC Aiken Cyber Security students now have the opportunity to gain hand-work experience in the Security Operations Center. The center will provide students with Tier 1 SOC Analyst work experience, which will qualify them to enter the workforce to perform Tier 2 Analyst work. Partnering with...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Project Freedom Ride gets ready for new dog rescue mission

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old boy from Evans, famous for saving dogs and re-homing, is back in Burke County. Roman McConn and Project Freedom Ride are getting some dogs ready to head north for a better chance in life. We tagged along Monday, 8 a.m. on a weekday. Why’s...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck while crossing the street on Deans Bridge Road near Barton Chapel Road Monday morning. The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The accident is still under investigation.
AUGUSTA, GA
WMAZ

Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies after hit by 18-wheeler on I-26 in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died as a result of a crash on I-26 in Newberry County. Troopers said at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were both heading west on I-26 near exit 72 when the tractor-trailer changed lanes and hit the truck. As a result, the truck went into the medium, overturned, and hit the cable barrier.
NEWBERRY, SC
WRDW-TV

Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts 30th Annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank scares away hunger during its 30th annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry food and funds drive. The month-long event began Saturday, October 1st. Local residents can get involved by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Start a Virtual...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Student caught with airsoft pistol at Harlem Middle School

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was caught this week with an airsoft pistol at Harlem Middle School, according to the Columbia County School District. On Monday, a school resource officer was alerted by a teacher that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a plastic firearm.
HARLEM, GA

