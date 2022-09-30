A “minor collision” between two aircraft occurred at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, an airport spokesperson has said. Police cars and fire engines attended the scene, but no injuries have been reported.A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Emergency services are attending an incident involving two aircraft on the airfield.“No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well.”The London Ambulance Service confirmed it had sent teams to the scene.“We were called today at 8.06pm to reports of an incident at Heathrow airport,” it said. “We sent a number of resources to the scene including members of our...

