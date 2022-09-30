Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Study Simulations Show Concerning Findings for Future Hurricanes
A recent study discovered concerning findings in a specific region in the United States using over 35,000 computer simulations of storm tracks evolution. The study urged communities to achieve resilience to the impact of storms and hurricanes, highlighting the significance of reducing human-caused emissions. According to AccuWeather, the 35,000 computer...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Raise Alarm as Another Infectious Monkey Virus Could Infect Humans
Simian hemorrhagic fever, an arterivirus currently endemic in wild African primates that includes mostly macaque monkeys, could have the potential to infect humans in the future, according to a new study led by researchers in the United States. Scientists are calling for vigilance, warning that another monkey virus could be the next monkeypox virus or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) sooner or later.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
natureworldnews.com
Sphagnum Moss Found to Drastically Slow Down Rainwater Runoff in Peak District ‘Outdoor Laboratory’ Study
Researchers discovered that a "superhero" moss can significantly reduce the risk and severity of flooding for communities living downstream. Scientists from the conservation organization Moors for the Future Partnership discovered that planting sphagnum moss in upland areas could dramatically slow the rate at which water runs off the hillsides, preventing river catchments from being inundated with water downstream.
natureworldnews.com
How Winter Season May Worsen Plastic Pollution
The petrochemical and plastics industries in Europe continue to chew fossil fuels while the general people are urged to take shorter showers and use less heat. The main conclusions of a recent study that highlights the significance of this gluttony and advocates for a radical new diet for this industry are summarized by Andy Gheorghiu.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Sediments in North Carolina Lakes That Shows Decades of Coal Ash Contamination
An examination of sediments from five North Carolina lakes near coal-burning power stations revealed that coal ash contamination of surface waterways was more persistent and pervasive than previously thought. The study's authors warned that this is likely to be an issue for any surface water body near a coal plant...
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Rare Sea Cucumber Lives Life Like a Jellyfish
The sea cucumber that lives like a jellyfish has been introduced. The Pelagothuria natatrix is a very uncommon species of sea cucumber that spends most of its life swimming and has a gelatinous body. Not a Jellyfish. A diaphanous species, which looks like a jellyfish but is something entirely different,...
natureworldnews.com
What’s the Fastest Animal That Moves Through the Sky?
What creature has the quickest flight speed? And what genetic characteristics allow it to move so quickly?. The cheetah is well-known for being the swiftest mammal on soil, yet the animal world does not stop at the crust of the world. As stated by the Nature Conservancy, peregrine falcons are...
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Very Rare Fish Discovered in Nevada
National Park Service found 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in Devil's Hole, Nevada, after an earthquake hit the area in September. Based on the National Park Service's press release, reports discovered 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in the area. It noted that it was the highest count of pupfish in 19 years.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Track Down 'Mystery Gene' in the Body
Scientists tracked down one of the mystery genes important in the body's skeleton's main component. The discovery is considered elusive in the process. Scientists unlocked an important mystery gene that is said to ensure the final form of the protein actin and understand how it can contribute to future research involving muscle conditions.
natureworldnews.com
Marine Mammals: Narwhals Explained with the Chaos Theory
Narwhals are intriguing aquatic creatures who captivate humanity with their distinct look as well as mysterious living conditions beneath the Arctic Ocean ice. Although there remains a great deal to gaining knowledge concerning narwhals, particularly how to preserve certain vulnerable species from extinction, scientific researchers had already achieved a couple extra of scientific developments in current history.
natureworldnews.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Different Cancer Tumors
Fungi can grow inside different cancer tumors; however, it is not clear if whether or not these pathogens have caused the development or progression of different cancer types inside the body, according to two new studies published in the journal Cell on September 29. The studies have not identified fungal presence in all of the tumors. Yet, uncertainties emerge regarding the role of fungi with cancer spread.
natureworldnews.com
Chaos Theory Sheds Light on Weird Behavior of Vulnerable Narwhals
Scientists discovered something amazing as they used chaos theory in their quest to understand the weird behavior of endangered narwhals. Narwhals are enigmatic marine mammals, fascinating humans with their unique appearance and secretive lifestyles under the Arctic sea ice. Even though there is still much to learn about narwhals, including...
natureworldnews.com
Catastrophic Coral Die-off in Costa Rica Was Caused by Severe Weather Resulting in Water Temperature Drop
Scientists have discovered that a catastrophic coral die-off event off the coast of Costa Rica was caused by an extreme weather event that resulted in rapid sea temperature drops of up to 10 degrees. Cold water shock to catastrophic coral collapse. Climate change-induced marine heat waves have been linked to...
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Rodent Amargosa Vole Returns to the Mojave Desert Following Successful Habitat Restoration Efforts —California
Following several years of rigorous and intensive habitat restoration and conservation efforts in California, a tiny, mouse-like species that was on the verge of extinction in the Mojave Desert may be making a comeback. The Amargosa vole, an endangered rodent, was captured on a trail camera installed by UC Davis...
natureworldnews.com
Mississippi River Communities Are Threatened by the River’s Alarmingly Low Water Level
Due to weeks of drought, the Mississippi River is so low in some places that barge transportation is restricted just as crop harvesting is starting. In the upcoming days, Caruthersville, Missouri, and Osceola, Arkansas may experience record-low water levels along the Mississippi River. Water Scarcity. Our globe is 70% covered...
natureworldnews.com
Fish Fossil Found in China May Have the World's Oldest Teeth
The earliest teeth may have been found in a Chinese fish fossil catch. The oldest teeth were discovered in southern China, along with a large haul of fish fossils, which may help researchers understand how our aquatic ancestors acquired their bite. The discoveries provide fresh information on a crucial stage...
natureworldnews.com
Death Tolls by Hurricane Ian Rises to 80 as Met Office Issues Yellow Warning in Wales Due to the Hurricane Fallout
Hurricane Ian's death toll in the southeastern United States has surpassed 80, while some officials face criticism for their reaction to the disaster. Since Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 249 kilometers per hour, at least 85 storm-related deaths have been reported (155 miles per hour).
natureworldnews.com
Flood Risks Threaten Hundreds of US Hospitals in the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts [Study]
US hospitals along the Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast are threatened by flood risk from hurricanes and sea level, according to a new study which came out amid the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida and its adjacent states last week. The study claims that hospitals in the said US...
