Reverend Tony Bianchi, pastor of the Bethel Mennonite church, and Derric Price, president of the African American Community Trust, feel betrayed by Mayor Lightfoot after the City Council voted 37-11 to lease 26 acres of CHA land to billionaire Joe Mansueto for a pro soccer field. This was land that...
Ald. Ray Lopez of the 15th Ward is seizing on the mayor’s promise to plant 75,000 trees to improve the city’s urban canopy. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Gary police are investigating four murders in just about 24 hours which they said they believe are not random.
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was delivering her budget address, protesters gathered inside City Hall demanding more money to fight homelessness.Activists staged a "tent city" in the lobby of City Hall. The group said Mayor Lightfoot's plan to use federal dollars to address homelessness won't work in the long run."The solution is housing people. The solution is creating more homes. The solution is helping to prevent more homelessness and dedicating even more funds to do so," said 49th Ward Alderman Maria Hadden.The group is calling on the city to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end property sales, using that money to invest in affordable housing and services for the homeless.
CHICAGO — The city’s curfew crackdown for young people this summer was billed as a crime prevention tactic — but the police districts that enforced it the most saw little improvement in safety. In May, the weekend curfew for youth was moved from 11 to 10 p.m....
Since 1889, The Woman’s Club of Evanston (WCE) has proudly supported organizations that make a difference in the community. This year, WCE is celebrating the 22nd year of its Community Grants Program. Each year, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in Evanston and surrounding communities are invited to submit grant applications. Since...
Editor’s note: During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Evanston RoundTable is profiling some of the many Latinx men and women who work in and for the city. Ever since he was a child, Cesar Galindo wanted to be a police officer. He never lost sight of that goal. Four years ago, he joined the Evanston Police Department, where he specializes in community policing as the liaison between the department and the Latinx community, working primarily in the Second, Fifth and Eighth Wards.
City organizers and prospective participants in the Legacy Business Program met Sept. 29 at the Evanston Civic Center to discuss the scope of the new effort. The program, intended both to celebrate and ensure the long-term stability of established Evanston businesses and organizations, has been under discussion for several months. Community members can nominate possible legacy businesses via a Google form.
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. It’s another gorgeous fall day today. Yesterday, RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan captured a moment of remembrance: Ayanna Brown dancing in Twiggs Park at a memorial service for those in the homeless community who died during the past year. “To me it’s special to honor those who passed,” said Brown, a community case manager with Connections for the Homeless. “Some people leave and don’t have family or friends, so I pay honor to them out of respect.”
COOK COUNTY - We're counting down to the midterm elections by taking a look at what's on your ballot. In Cook County, voters are being asked to "OK" a property tax hike to expand the forest preserves. The referendum asks property owners to pay about $1.50 more in property tax...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include at least 12 reported Monday morning. The robbery spree began at a gas station on the West Side. Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car, when...
Chicago police are warning residents about a series of violent armed robberies across the city, including 12 that happened Monday morning. The warnings were sent to residents of downtown, the Near West Side, Logan Square, River North, and Lakeview.
The owners of seven Oak Park gas stations are suing the village board for the recently imposed ban on 24-hour gas stations, arguing that the restriction on hours threatens their livelihoods and forces a breach of contract with fuel suppliers. A temporary restraining order was granted Sept. 30, barring the village from enforcing the ordinance that requires gas stations to operate only between 5 a.m. and 12 a.m. each day.
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
Residents of Cook County will soon be able to apply for a program that will send them $500 for two years. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County commissioners announced on Sept. 14 that the application window for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will be open from Oct. 6 through Oct. 21.
Artists Book House (ABH) opened its third Halloween spectacular, “A House, Haunted,” at the Harley Clarke mansion on Oct. 1. Notice it’s not called “A Haunted House.” That’s because this is not your typical haunted house experience – with the sounds of chainsaws, screams and people jumping out to frighten you.
Cook County’s chief judge and sheriff are asking a county judge to toss a lawsuit that seeks to hold them responsible for the murder of 73-year-old Keith Cooper, whom prosecutors say was killed by two men who were on electronic monitoring in Chicago. Attorneys for Cooper’s estate based the...
PILSEN — Another beloved restaurant on Pilsen’s 18th Street has closed because of a dispute with the city over a mural painted on the restaurant. Memo’s Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., closed over the weekend, but owners are hoping a they can reach an agreement with the city to reopen soon. Memo’s is one of the neighborhood’s oldest establishments, having been owned by three different generations of families since 1956, according to current owners Gerardo and Jeanette Garza.
