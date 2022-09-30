Read full article on original website
Woman injured by Salem police during protest awarded $1M in lawsuit
SALEM, Ore. — A jury has awarded a 2020 protester more than $1 million in a lawsuit she filed against the city of Salem accusing officers of assaulting her and violating her civil rights. Eleaqia McCrae, a Black woman, sued the city and the Salem Police Department in 2020,...
Neighbors share surveillance photos of alleged Roseway tire slasher
Neighbors on Nextdoor claim to have photos and video of the suspect. About 50 vehicles were hit early Saturday morning.
Woman riding bicycle struck and killed by semi on SE Powell in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a semi shortly before noon Tuesday near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The crash happened at 11:49 a.m. The truck driver who was involved in the...
Numerous tires slashed in the Roseway neighborhood in Northeast Portland
More than 50 victims have been affected by this vandalism act. No arrests have been made, police said.
‘It's so senseless’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
Two dead in separate shootings Friday and Saturday; Portland sees four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men died in separate early morning shooting incidents Friday and Saturday, according to Portland police, one in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland and the other in the Wilkes neighborhood in Northeast. The shootings happened about 24 hours apart, and there were also two separate...
'Trying to prevent these problems from happening again and again' | City, police and owner attempt to address problem property in St. Johns
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the last couple of years neighbors in St. Johns have voiced their frustrations and fears when it comes to a piece of private property at the end of N. Midway Avenue. They explained what started off as a homeless camp — out of sight, and out of mind — became a hotbed for illegal activity.
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
Hit-and-run crashes in Portland, Salem result in two deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed late Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police. Officers responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue around 11:48 p.m. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian, who was identified as an adult male. He was dead upon arrival. His identity will later be confirmed once released to the public.
Portland's Old Town endures two deadly stabbings within hours of each other; suspects arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's Old Town saw yet another Friday of violence, with two deadly stabbings happening within hours of each other. A stabbing in the middle of the day that left one dead. Another stabbing after 8:30 p.m. near the first homicide that left another dead. Friday night...
Man shot and killed in Fairview; suspect arrested
FAIRVIEW, Ore — A man was shot and killed at a house in Fairview Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported. Hours later, deputies arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Tibbits, when he tried to re-enter the home where the shooting happened. Tibbits was booked into the Multnomah...
Portland woman arrested for breaking into home, climbing in child's bed, is back in jail on new charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman previously arrested for breaking into a home and climbing into a child's bed is back behind bars on new charges. On Monday at around 10 p.m. officers responded to reports of an erratic woman harassing people and attempting to get into cars near the intersection of Southeast 112th and Powell Boulevard, according to authorities.
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
Teen groped by stranger while waiting for a bus in the Richmond Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for the public's help after a 15-year-old girl was forcefully touched against her will while waiting for bus in the Richmond Neighborhood. On Monday morning around 8:45AM, a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop located on the northwest corner of...
1st civil trial over Portland cops' use of force begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first civil suit alleging Portland police used excessive violence against a 2020 racial justice demonstrator opened Tuesday before a jury in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Civil rights attorneys are paying close attention because the outcome could answer questions about the potential liability the city faces...
'It's a loss': Black-owned Portland dispensary vandalized, burglarized within a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Black-owned dispensary in Northeast Portland was vandalized and burglarized within a week. The owner hopes the community can help his small business bounce back following the loss. Karanja Crews, the founder of Green Muse dispensary, said about a week ago, someone was caught on camera...
Rep. Hieb will not face charges after arrest at Clackamas County Fair
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, won't face charges in connection with his Aug. 17 arrest for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. The Clackamas County district attorney said in a memo (read the full memo at the bottom of this article)...
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a...
Stranger helps Portland woman find her engagement ring on the beach
MANZANITA, Ore. — A Portland woman lost her engagement ring while at Manzanita Beach last Friday. She wasn't sure she would ever find it but that's until she got in touch with a kind stranger who helped her find it. Allie Gardner and her family spent the day at...
‘We could’ve been homeless’: Portland home repair program helps people stay off the streets
HILLSBORO, Ore. — There are many different reasons for why people become homeless. One of them is because their home or apartment fell into disrepair so badly, they couldn't live there anymore. Habitat for Humanity has a program that prevents that. Their latest project was in a Hillsboro neighborhood...
