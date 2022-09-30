ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Hit-and-run crashes in Portland, Salem result in two deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed late Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police. Officers responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue around 11:48 p.m. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian, who was identified as an adult male. He was dead upon arrival. His identity will later be confirmed once released to the public.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man shot and killed in Fairview; suspect arrested

FAIRVIEW, Ore — A man was shot and killed at a house in Fairview Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported. Hours later, deputies arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Tibbits, when he tried to re-enter the home where the shooting happened. Tibbits was booked into the Multnomah...
FAIRVIEW, OR
Public Safety
KGW

1st civil trial over Portland cops' use of force begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first civil suit alleging Portland police used excessive violence against a 2020 racial justice demonstrator opened Tuesday before a jury in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Civil rights attorneys are paying close attention because the outcome could answer questions about the potential liability the city faces...
PORTLAND, OR
