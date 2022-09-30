ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

How to give your two cents on spending $2 million

By Joe LaFurgey
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ALgZ_0iH7mijU00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Public voting is underway to decide which Grand Rapids community projects will get a share of $2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

It’s part of Grand Rapids’ participatory budgeting process , which is designed to give citizens more input on how dollars are spent.

Residents in each of the city’s three commission wards have until Oct. 5 to weigh in. Anyone who lives in Grand Rapids and is at least 13 years old can vote.

Brand ambassadors like Robert Simmons are manning tables at libraries throughout the city to help residents through the process.

“We’re wanting you to vote your top five: one through five, one being your favorite, five being your least favorite. It’s as simple as that,” Simmons explained.

There’s also an online option to vote.

Simmons said reaction has been positive.

“They’re very surprised at the amount of money being invested in the community and the fact that they have power in the way the money is allocated,” Simmons said.

From greenspace and beautification projects along South Division Avenue in the First Ward to a reading and arts initiative at Palmer Elementary in the Second Ward to upgrades to the Madison Square Library in the Third Ward, 27 projects are on the list. Voters can see how much money is available in each ward and how much each program would get.

“You have three different breakdowns. The first is $600,000 for First Ward, $400,000 for Second Ward and then you have $1 million for Third Ward,” Kenny Medrano of Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids explained.

The participatory budgeting process began in December 2021. Six hundred ideas were submitted by residents. A steering committee comprised of people who live in the wards sorted through the suggestions.

“Based on equity, feasibility and need, the top ideas going into phase 3, which you see now,” Medrano said.

Once the votes are counted and the winning projects are announced, the next phase begins.

“And then from there, it gets voted on by the city commission,” Medrano said.

While the participatory budgeting process is designed to give residents more control and provide more transparency when it come to the budget, Medrano said it’s also giving them an opportunities beyond the budget.

“We’ve had a great turn out of people just being involved in the process,” he said. “Because that’s an important part in this, to just be involved, aside from just voting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ward#Second Ward
The Grand Rapids Press

Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Snack Manufacturer to Create 185 Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Gov....
KENTWOOD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy