Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Family sues after missing son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
I-25 open after semi rollover causes backup at Highway 7 in Broomfield
A semi-truck rollover shut down all of northbound lanes on Interstate 25 for several hours in Broomfield on Monday morning. The interstate was closed for around three hours before it was back open close to 9:30 a.m. No one was hurt in this crash.According to CDOT, all lanes were closed at Baseline Road (Highway 7) due to the crash. Copter4 was above the scene while it was still active as of 6:30 a.m. A semi-truck appeared to be blocking most lanes on the interstate, and another vehicle that seemed to be carrying large wood sheets was on the right shoulder south of the semi. Many of the wood sheets were scattered on the interstate.Colorado State Patrol confirmed traffic on I-25 was being diverted onto Hwy 7 using the northbound off-ramp before the interstate was clear again.
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
Too Close to Home
Both cars were undrivable following the crash; however, no one was harmed. The suspect bolted, abandoning the woman in his car and leaving his Nike slides in the street. He attempted to carjack another vehicle while starting a shoot-off with Denver Police. One officer was shot in the neck, but...
Heavy police activity at Lafayette hospital after report of shots fired
Lafayette Police and other agencies quickly descended on the Good Samaritan Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle, in Lafayette about 3 p.m. Monday. Turned out it was a report of shots fired outside the hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. "Lafayette Police received a 911 call of gunshots outside of the...
Deadly Lakewood intersection has history of close calls
Several hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Lakewood, FOX31 obtained a new video showing the moments before the incident.
2 found dead in Loveland home
LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
Pursuit and crash results in fatality, arrest
A police-involved shooting near Denver International Airport (DIA) left one person dead and an officer injured this morning, police said. The shooting followed a police pursuit that ended in a crash near East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road. At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Aurora Police Department located a car...
Man accused of shooting at Lakewood police
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot several rounds at Lakewood police Friday night, the department said.
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting near DIA
Police were led on a high-speed chase just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning near Denver International Airport, that left one officer hospitalized, one suspect dead and another in custody.
Fatal crash temporarily closes eastbound Interstate 70, now reopen
Authorities said that a fatal crash closed the eastbound direction of Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel Saturday morning, but it has since been reopened.
Officers shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night, Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said.
Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Victim in Sept. 29 hit-and-run crash in Wheat Ridge has died
Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a man in Wheat Ridge and fled the scene.
GoFundMe started for woman injured in Weld County train collision
A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started for a Greeley woman who was injured when a Union Pacific locomotive slammed into a police car where she was being detained. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was released from the hospital over the weekend after being treated for nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured sternum and head injuries.
Woman arrested in deadly Lakewood hit-and-run
An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.
Bullets 'whizzed' past Lakewood officers who chased Walmart shoplifting suspect, police say
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two Lakewood Police officers feared for their lives when a man they were chasing fired several shots at them Friday night, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. The officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard...
