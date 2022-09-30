Read full article on original website
A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
Tuesday morning top stories: LFR releases information on south Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Tuesday morning brief,. The Lubbock Fire Rescue has released its preliminary findings on what started a south Lubbock apartment fire. The fire began just before 3 p.m. and was escalated to a two-alarm fire about 30 minutes later. LFR stated maintenance was replacing an air...
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded. A tenant told a journalist […]
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
Lubbock murder victim moved to car, found in alley
LUBBOCK, Texas — New documents revealed details in the investigation into the September 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. A probable cause affidavit said “it did not appear” that Stewart was killed in his vehicle. Stewart’s body was found around 4:00 p.m. September 27. He was in the rear seat of his vehicle in an […]
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
Cooler weather for the week ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the remainder of the week there is a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Clouds will increase over the South Plains beginning Tuesday and stay with us through...
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
Cooler with a chance of rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We remain on track for a slight cool down, but also a chance of rain. At least a slight chance of rain. Here’s the latest. Sprinkles are possible this morning. Otherwise the day begins partly cloudy with a slight chill. Lows again in the 50s.
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released details about the deadly crash involving a dirt bike on Sept. 25, 2022. The crash took the life of 15-year-old Ryder McDonald. Troopers say the teen was traveling southbound on County Road 2300. At the same...
3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire has released an update on their preliminary findings for what started the apartment fire. According to LFR, maintenance workers at the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner on the apartment unit that caught fire. The employee sweated the copper line for the new exterior condenser unit approximately 2 to 3 inches away from the exterior wall where it had been cut from the old condenser unit. The employee left to get more supplies, saying there was no sign of fire at that time.
Monday morning top stories: Disney blocks programming on Dish and Sling
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. Media titan Disney is blocking its content from Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV. Many people in the U.S. do not have access to Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets. Disney stated Dish and Sling refused...
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
LP&L hosting Public Power Week celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is hosting an event to celebrate Public Power Week. The celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. today and last until 4 p.m. at Spirit Ranch at 701 Regis St. Members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to join LP&L for refreshments,...
The United Family set to host job fair and hiring event for Buddy Holly Hall & Rave On
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - United Food & Beverage Services will host a hiring event and job fair for food service positions at Buddy Holly Hall as well as its restaurant Rave On on Thursday, October 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Buddy Holly Hall. As part of...
DPS confirms 15-year-old died in dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that 15-year-old Ryder McDonald died following a crash on September 25. According to DPS, a truck towing a trailer was westbound on 130th Street approaching Avenue P. McDonald, who DPS said was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was southbound on Avenue P. The two vehicles […]
Farmers: This year’s cotton harvest is the worst in more than a decade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a hot and dry summer, West Texas farmers are seeing what is left. While producers expect dry and hot weather, Jeremy Brown, a Dawson County cotton producer, says he has not seen it this dry in quite some time. “You know, 2011 was probably, in...
