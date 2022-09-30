LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire has released an update on their preliminary findings for what started the apartment fire. According to LFR, maintenance workers at the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner on the apartment unit that caught fire. The employee sweated the copper line for the new exterior condenser unit approximately 2 to 3 inches away from the exterior wall where it had been cut from the old condenser unit. The employee left to get more supplies, saying there was no sign of fire at that time.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO