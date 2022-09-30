ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
LEVELLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
South Plains, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Tv#Smartphone App#Webcast#Kcbd#Kcbd Mobile App
KCBD

Cooler weather for the week ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the remainder of the week there is a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Clouds will increase over the South Plains beginning Tuesday and stay with us through...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cooler with a chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We remain on track for a slight cool down, but also a chance of rain. At least a slight chance of rain. Here’s the latest. Sprinkles are possible this morning. Otherwise the day begins partly cloudy with a slight chill. Lows again in the 50s.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released details about the deadly crash involving a dirt bike on Sept. 25, 2022. The crash took the life of 15-year-old Ryder McDonald. Troopers say the teen was traveling southbound on County Road 2300. At the same...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCBD

3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire has released an update on their preliminary findings for what started the apartment fire. According to LFR, maintenance workers at the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner on the apartment unit that caught fire. The employee sweated the copper line for the new exterior condenser unit approximately 2 to 3 inches away from the exterior wall where it had been cut from the old condenser unit. The employee left to get more supplies, saying there was no sign of fire at that time.
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, TX
KCBD

LP&L hosting Public Power Week celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is hosting an event to celebrate Public Power Week. The celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. today and last until 4 p.m. at Spirit Ranch at 701 Regis St. Members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to join LP&L for refreshments,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

DPS confirms 15-year-old died in dirt bike crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that 15-year-old Ryder McDonald died following a crash on September 25. According to DPS, a truck towing a trailer was westbound on 130th Street approaching Avenue P. McDonald, who DPS said was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was southbound on Avenue P. The two vehicles […]
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy