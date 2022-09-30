Read full article on original website
that was my nephew, i am in treatment now is time for us to realize that we need to be better leaders for our kids future, especially as native american, i will always remember this tragedy for my recovery.
A father of four with Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week. The father’s name is Lance Rubio and he is 35 years old. Lance was last seen on Monday, August 24, in the “ 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande Arizona.” The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical help and could also be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate (1B-3327U).
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills, a Triassic reptile found in the Petrified Forest was named after a former park superintendent and his wife and the FBI is seeking a man for questioning in the assault of a police officer. Here...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon on Monday, where she mentioned she received a call last week from a father whose kid was in trouble at school because he “stepped on a furry.”. Furries are fans of anthropomorphic animals. The term refers...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Tuzigoot is a 110-room prehistoric pueblo in Arizona’s Verde Valley. The name is Western Apache for “crooked water,” for a bend in the nearby Verde River.
PHOENIX — A Triassic reptile species discovered at Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona was named after a former park superintendent and his wife in the peer-reviewed scientific article that published Wednesday. The reptile is called Puercosuchus traverorum after Brad and Denise Traver — who supported paleontology efforts in...
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd meets a group of airplane pilots who help make the opening ceremony for Balloon Fiesta so special. They fly a formation flight over the field, right before the balloons take off. Watch the video above for more.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, at approximately 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious female, possibly under the influence of drugs, walking on Lake Seminole Road near River Road. On the way to the scene, deputies were advised that the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Amber Montoya from...
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County have paid a cash reward after anonymous information led to the arrest of two men. Joshua Lopez, who was wanted by the FBI and the LCPD, was arrested on September 16, 2022, in Las Cruces. Lopez was wanted in connection with […]
Student dead, 2 others hospitalized after possible overdose at Queen Creek school. Queen Creek Police Department officials say officers were called to Canyon State Academy Monday night for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. City of Tempe crews repairing water main near McClintock and the U.S. 60. Updated: 33...
Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
Arizona has a fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, began emerging around 2013-2014, as the third wave of the opioid crisis. But its roots go back to the 1990s when overdose deaths due to the use of prescription opioids began increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In the...
