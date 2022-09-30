ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaibito, AZ

Comments / 12

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

that was my nephew, i am in treatment now is time for us to realize that we need to be better leaders for our kids future, especially as native american, i will always remember this tragedy for my recovery.

Reply(6)
10
Related
wsswired.com

Wife Makes an Emotional Video Asking For Help to Find Her Missing Husband!

A father of four with Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week. The father’s name is Lance Rubio and he is 35 years old. Lance was last seen on Monday, August 24, in the “ 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande Arizona.” The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical help and could also be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate (1B-3327U).
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
FLORIDA STATE
KTAR.com

Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Kaibito, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Tuzigoot offers glimpse of ancient Arizona

CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Tuzigoot is a 110-room prehistoric pueblo in Arizona’s Verde Valley. The name is Western Apache for “crooked water,” for a bend in the nearby Verde River.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Northern Arizona#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Navajo#Az#Cbs#The Navajo Nation#Fbi
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Chile Flight Team

In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd meets a group of airplane pilots who help make the opening ceremony for Balloon Fiesta so special. They fly a formation flight over the field, right before the balloons take off. Watch the video above for more.
NEW MEXICO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Crime Stoppers pays anonymous tipster after two men arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County have paid a cash reward after anonymous information led to the arrest of two men. Joshua Lopez, who was wanted by the FBI and the LCPD, was arrested on September 16, 2022, in Las Cruces. Lopez was wanted in connection with […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AZFamily

Abortion in Arizona

Student dead, 2 others hospitalized after possible overdose at Queen Creek school. Queen Creek Police Department officials say officers were called to Canyon State Academy Monday night for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. City of Tempe crews repairing water main near McClintock and the U.S. 60. Updated: 33...
ARIZONA STATE
Next Avenue

A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation

Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC 15 News

Poisoned: Arizona’s fentanyl crisis

Arizona has a fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, began emerging around 2013-2014, as the third wave of the opioid crisis. But its roots go back to the 1990s when overdose deaths due to the use of prescription opioids began increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In the...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy