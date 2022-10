Ian Bruce Eichner is launching sales for the second building in his waterfront La Baia Bay Harbor Islands condo project. The developer, who heads New York-based Continuum Company, kicked off sales for the eight-story, 57-unit La Baia North at 9481 East Bay Harbor Drive, with prices starting at $1.3 million, according to a press release. The building will offer two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, ranging between 1,400 square feet and 2,100 square feet. The largest units are asking $3.5 million. La Baia also will offer private boat slips, in addition outdoor amenities like study pods and a playground.

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO