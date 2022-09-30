ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man charged with disorderly conduct

HERMISTON – Dale Robert Mininger, 60, of Hermiston was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after he allegedly caused a panic at Walmart in Hermiston. Police Chief Jason Edmiston said Mininger was yelling at people and causing a disturbance and was open carrying a handgun on his waist. Openly carrying...
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County

On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Four people arrested with several warrants at a home in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — [UPDATE 4:30 p.m.]: Richland Police Department Officers arrest four people and detain 13 people after a weapons complaint at a residence in Richland. Around 9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Ave near the 300 block of Davenport St. in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged trooper shooter may face additional charges

WALLA WALLA – Additional charges are under review against Brandon Dennis. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, the suspected gunman in last Thursday’s shooting of. Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 28. Walla Walla County. Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said O’Neel could face charges of bomb threat-intent...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Suspicious package left at Walla Walla PD

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — [UPDATE: 9/30 2PM]: Walla Walla Police Department's lobby has reopened after investigating a suspicious package sitting outside of the station. Police said around 8 a.m., they found a suspicious package sitting on a mailbox in front of the public Lobby area. Officers determined the package should not be moved and called the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad to assist.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Police thank citizens for stopping assault

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified

(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges

PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging an Eastern Oregon man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County, Oregon. Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, of Umatilla County, Oregon has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Sept. 26: Catarino Antonio Montez, 43, was arrested on the 900 block of N.W. Stockon and charged with fourth-degree assault. Sept. 24: Cyrrus James Shaver, 21, was arrested on the 1100 block of W. Highland Avenue and charged with...
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police vehicles go pink, purple in October

RICHLAND, Washington – October marks awareness campaigns for both breast cancer and domestic violence. To show its support to the community and bring awareness to these issues, the Richland Police Department is driving specially wrapped pink and purple patrol vehicles. Two patrol vehicles are wrapped in pink to honor breast cancer awareness, and one is wrapped in purple to honor domestic violence awareness.
RICHLAND, WA
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy