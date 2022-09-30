Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man charged with disorderly conduct
HERMISTON – Dale Robert Mininger, 60, of Hermiston was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after he allegedly caused a panic at Walmart in Hermiston. Police Chief Jason Edmiston said Mininger was yelling at people and causing a disturbance and was open carrying a handgun on his waist. Openly carrying...
Richland weapons complaint ends with 13 people detained, 4 arrested
RICHLAND, Wash. — What began as a weapons complaint ended with four arrests as Richland police officers, Benton County deputies and Tri-Cities SWAT crews detained 13 people involved in a group altercation. According to the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300-block of Barth Ave in Richland...
WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla improving daily with suspect behind bars
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Special investigators offered new details from the Sept. 22 incident in which a suspect shot WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. in the face and led police in a high-speed chase through the area. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in charge of the Southeast...
Central Washington Man Sentenced to Eight Months for Stabbing Girlfriend
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home
News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
KEPR
Four people arrested with several warrants at a home in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — [UPDATE 4:30 p.m.]: Richland Police Department Officers arrest four people and detain 13 people after a weapons complaint at a residence in Richland. Around 9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Ave near the 300 block of Davenport St. in Richland.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged trooper shooter may face additional charges
WALLA WALLA – Additional charges are under review against Brandon Dennis. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, the suspected gunman in last Thursday’s shooting of. Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 28. Walla Walla County. Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said O’Neel could face charges of bomb threat-intent...
Crime scene investigators search Kennewick home of woman found dead in the river
Her sister says she was reported missing.
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
KEPR
Suspicious package left at Walla Walla PD
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — [UPDATE: 9/30 2PM]: Walla Walla Police Department's lobby has reopened after investigating a suspicious package sitting outside of the station. Police said around 8 a.m., they found a suspicious package sitting on a mailbox in front of the public Lobby area. Officers determined the package should not be moved and called the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad to assist.
nbcrightnow.com
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified
(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosecutors to consider whether to move forward with case against former Pasco police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Prosecutors were given until Nov. 4 to speak with witnesses and decide if they wish to move forward with their case against former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre. The Spokane Police Department used DNA evidence to link Aguirre to the killing of Spokane woman in 1986. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging an Eastern Oregon man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County, Oregon. Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, of Umatilla County, Oregon has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Sept. 26: Catarino Antonio Montez, 43, was arrested on the 900 block of N.W. Stockon and charged with fourth-degree assault. Sept. 24: Cyrrus James Shaver, 21, was arrested on the 1100 block of W. Highland Avenue and charged with...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police vehicles go pink, purple in October
RICHLAND, Washington – October marks awareness campaigns for both breast cancer and domestic violence. To show its support to the community and bring awareness to these issues, the Richland Police Department is driving specially wrapped pink and purple patrol vehicles. Two patrol vehicles are wrapped in pink to honor breast cancer awareness, and one is wrapped in purple to honor domestic violence awareness.
