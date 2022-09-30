(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.

