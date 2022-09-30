ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

LIVE: Chiefs lead 38-17 late in the third quarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Denver Broncos losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs could regain sole possession of the lead in the AFC West. Kansas City is taking on Tampa Bay on the road in primetime. FIRST QUARTER:. - It took just three plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mahomes fastest quarterback to 20,000 career passing yards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes is the fastest quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards. Mahomes reached the milestone in just 67 games, the fewest in NFL history. Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had the previous record, who took 71 starts. The latest...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

VIDEO: Mahomes does Mahomes things

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is approaching 200 career touchdowns, including the postseason. Many have been memorable, but a few standout more than others. You can add another one to the highlight reel. It one of the most exciting two-yard touchdown passes you’ll have ever, Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHIO Dayton

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings

SEATTLE — (AP) — Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners inched closer to locking up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
SEATTLE, WA

