Sponsored Post from Key Group at Cummings & Co. Realtors:. https://www.keygroupmd.com/property/md/21230/baltimore/south-baltimore/1800-s-charles-st/6329fbd0e507e072cea61db4/. Welcome to 1800 South Charles Street – This move-in ready, end-of-group Federal Hill rowhome features 2 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a finished lower level, and off-street parking for 2-3 cars! Extra windows along the side plus an open floor plan really show off the size of this home. Fully renovated and expanded in 2011, this beautiful home features hardwood floors, exposed brick, and lots of recessed lighting throughout the main level. The open kitchen is highlighted by granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. In addition to the living room at the front of the home, an oversized family room is located at the rear of the main level. Upstairs you will discover 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry. The primary bedroom is located at the rear of the bedroom level and has access to a huge walk-in closet and an updated primary bathroom with dual vanity and multi-headed walk-in shower. There is a door off the primary bedroom that is set for the addition of a deck in the future. The lower level is finished with an additional room, full bathroom, and storage. The lower level offers the future homeowner plenty of options from guest space, home office, to home gym. Never worry about parking with this home! This extremely deep 123-foot lot allows 2-3 car parking. Home is located on the quieter part of Charles Street and near lots of major development including Port Covington. Easy access to I-95 and Downtown. Schedule your tour today!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO