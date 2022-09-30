ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Wbaltv.com

Bell Nursery shows off plenty of Fall flower options

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Fall is here and so is the time to plant your fall flowers. Joining us in studio is Carol Jacobs, the district manager of Bell Nursery. She has a lot of colorful flowers that are perfect for this time of the year.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sunday Brunch: B&O Railroad Museum previews upcoming oyster event

It's time for our Sunday Brunch segment. Next week the B&O Railroad Museum will host "The World is Your Oyster" festival, celebrating the seafood snack. Joining us with a preview is Stephenie Moschera from Mt. Washington Tavern and Allison Guercio from the Oyster Recovery Program.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sunday Gardener: Perfect Fall flowers for the season

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Ava is joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as they discuss the perfect plants and flowers for the Fall season. She shows us a couple options from mums to pansies and even ornamental cabbage.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
grocerydive.com

UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations

United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
BALTIMORE, MD
Food & Wine

There's Never Been a Better Time to Eat in Baltimore

The Chesapeake Bay's bounty has blessed with oysters, rockfish, and the beloved Maryland Blue Crab, making it a known destination for fresh seafood. Visitors are spoiled for choice: Eat steamed crabs on the deck at L.P. Steamers in Locust Point, mammoth crab cakes at neighborhood gem Koco's Pub in Lauraville, or a dizzying array of bivalves at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. But Charm City's culinary scene now appeals to a broader palate, with more vegetarian options, international influences, and Black chefs representing Maryland food.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Featured Listing: End-of-Group Federal Hill Rowhome with a Finished Basement and Multi-Car Parking Pad

Sponsored Post from Key Group at Cummings & Co. Realtors:. https://www.keygroupmd.com/property/md/21230/baltimore/south-baltimore/1800-s-charles-st/6329fbd0e507e072cea61db4/. Welcome to 1800 South Charles Street – This move-in ready, end-of-group Federal Hill rowhome features 2 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a finished lower level, and off-street parking for 2-3 cars! Extra windows along the side plus an open floor plan really show off the size of this home. Fully renovated and expanded in 2011, this beautiful home features hardwood floors, exposed brick, and lots of recessed lighting throughout the main level. The open kitchen is highlighted by granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. In addition to the living room at the front of the home, an oversized family room is located at the rear of the main level. Upstairs you will discover 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry. The primary bedroom is located at the rear of the bedroom level and has access to a huge walk-in closet and an updated primary bathroom with dual vanity and multi-headed walk-in shower. There is a door off the primary bedroom that is set for the addition of a deck in the future. The lower level is finished with an additional room, full bathroom, and storage. The lower level offers the future homeowner plenty of options from guest space, home office, to home gym. Never worry about parking with this home! This extremely deep 123-foot lot allows 2-3 car parking. Home is located on the quieter part of Charles Street and near lots of major development including Port Covington. Easy access to I-95 and Downtown. Schedule your tour today!
BALTIMORE, MD
virginiatraveltips.com

15 Best Things to Do in Baltimore in Winter (+ Seasonal Tips!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a great city break during the low season, consider Baltimore! This guide covers the best things to do in Baltimore in winter!. Are you...
BALTIMORE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay

With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mom helping shoppers using social media

A new trend of using social media to help people save money is becoming popular across the country. A Baltimore mom is using YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to post the best deals she finds. Her platform — "Momma Likes to Save" — has thousands of followers, and she's even...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

The Baltimore Sun Leaving Port Covington Campus, Property Will be Marketed

The Baltimore Sun will vacate its Port Covington Sun Park campus at the end of this year, according to MAG Partners of the Port Covington Development. The Baltimore Sun began investing in Sun Park since 1988. The Port Covington Master Plan, which was first revealed in 2016, shows the eventual demolition and redevelopment of the property.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Farmers' market vendors and Baltimore's homeless population vie for space beneath JFX highway

BALTIMORE -- Vendors who set up makeshift shops at the farmers' market under Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway every weekend were surprised to find homeless people camped out in their spaces on Sunday.About a third of the vendors lost their space, which they pay money to retain, according to some of the people present at the farmers' market.An advocate for the city's homeless population said homeless people need help and the conflict was avoidable."We have to be mindful as a society that we do have homeless individuals in our city that is going disengaged that is going unserviced," homeless advocate Christina Flowers said.The homeless camp has been occupying the space since Wednesday.. Vendor Mitchell Salland described the clash for space to set up pup tents and sell pastries as "terrible" and "unfair.""I understand that they need a place but we pay rent," Salland said. "We pay a lot of rent to be here. I've been here 20 years and Mark was here 40 years already. People deserve a safe place to shop."
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore

Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
ggwash.org

Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore

Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy. In September of 2022, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced a set of North-South Baltimore City/County transit system...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Perry Hall, Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The luck just keeps on coming for local Maryland Lottery players. In addition to the winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold in Bowleys Quarters last week, two more players cashed in recently. Lottery officials say a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold at the High’s store...
PERRY HALL, MD

