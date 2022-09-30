ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

New toolkit improves telehealth education for UH nursing

The University of Hawaiʻi nursing programs have created a new telehealth training kit. The Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing received over $130,000 from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund. The toolkit trains nursing students and staff in the UH System's five nursing programs to complete a full physical examination...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Packages that prompted Pearl Harbor gate closure deemed safe

A man was taken into custody and a gate to Pearl Harbor was closed Monday after three suspicious packages were found in the area, officials for the U.S. military base said. The packages were deemed safe after explosive ordnance disposal personnel examined them, according to a news release from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Health
Honolulu, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu. Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu. On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuakini Medical Center#Dialysis#Chronic Kidney Disease#Medical Services#Linus Kidney Disease#Diseases#General Health#Satellite Healthcare#Hawai I Kidney Care
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Living in the Heart of O‘ahu: Honolulu’s Downtown District

When people think about living in Hawaiʻi, bungalows on the beach and cabins tucked deep in tropical forests might come to mind. And quiet serenity. But Downtown Honolulu is a very different story. Home to an amalgamation of urban culture, artistic vision, the freshest local cuisine and heaps of happening bars—all a few miles away from some of Hawaiʻi’s best beaches—Downtown Honolulu really has it all.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Billion dollar Honolulu Harbor project moves into final phases

Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Suspicious packages found at JPBHH, suspect in custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security a male suspect has been taken into custody after several suspicious packages were found. JBPHH said at around 5:20 p.m., three suspicious packages were found in the area and Explosive Ordnance Technicians responded to the scene. By 6 p.m. Naval Criminal Investigative Service took […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HCC Cosmetology Salon services at affordable price

Taking care of yourself while looking good for the weekend. Imagine getting a manicure, pedicure and haircut for under $40. The Honolulu Community College Cosmetology Salon offers varying services at affordable prices. Mahina Hong, HCC Cosmetology Instructor, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the services offered.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy