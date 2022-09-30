Read full article on original website
New toolkit improves telehealth education for UH nursing
The University of Hawaiʻi nursing programs have created a new telehealth training kit. The Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing received over $130,000 from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund. The toolkit trains nursing students and staff in the UH System's five nursing programs to complete a full physical examination...
Need help paying your bills in Hawaii? Apply here
New applicants will be prioritized and should only apply one time.
Lead Detected Near Military’s Ewa Beach Shooting Range, Surfrider Says
High levels of lead were detected in soil samples taken near the military’s Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach earlier this year, some with up to 17 times the state safety standard for an industrial area, the Surfrider Foundation said Monday. The samples were taken on the makai...
Packages that prompted Pearl Harbor gate closure deemed safe
A man was taken into custody and a gate to Pearl Harbor was closed Monday after three suspicious packages were found in the area, officials for the U.S. military base said. The packages were deemed safe after explosive ordnance disposal personnel examined them, according to a news release from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu. Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu. On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the...
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
Suspicious bag triggers evacuation of 2 gates, baggage claim areas at Honolulu airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers have been evacuated from two gates and several baggage claim areas at Honolulu’s airport as authorities investigate a suspicious bag. Multiple sources told Hawaii News Now that a device inside the bag has wires and other parts. The state Sheriff’s Department, FBI and HPD bomb...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
To honor son’s memory, parents urge Hawaii student-athletes to take mental health seriously
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not easy to talk about suicide, but that’s exactly what one couple does ever since they lost their son ― who had been a quarterback at Washington State University. Mark and Kym Hilinski give Tyler Talks to honor their son’s memory and help...
Living in the Heart of O‘ahu: Honolulu’s Downtown District
When people think about living in Hawaiʻi, bungalows on the beach and cabins tucked deep in tropical forests might come to mind. And quiet serenity. But Downtown Honolulu is a very different story. Home to an amalgamation of urban culture, artistic vision, the freshest local cuisine and heaps of happening bars—all a few miles away from some of Hawaiʻi’s best beaches—Downtown Honolulu really has it all.
High levels of lead contamination found on Pu'uloa Shoreline in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- In January and February 2022, the Surfrider Foundation Oahu Chapter obtained samples of the sandy soils from the oceanside of impact berms and the beach area directly seaward of the Puʻuloa Range Training Facility (PRTF) in ʻEwa Beach. These areas are vulnerable to coastal erosion.
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase
The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim, said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food. Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for...
1 in critical condition after crash in Wahiawa
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a motorcycle and vehicle collision that left one in serious condition.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona
Following a crowded field of candidates in the August primaries, the voters have decided to have Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona (R) face off on Nov. 8 in Hawaii’s gubernatorial election.
Billion dollar Honolulu Harbor project moves into final phases
Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
Voters To Decide If Construction Interests Have Too Much Say In Honolulu Planning
The Honolulu Planning Commission, long criticized as an insider-ish clique dominated by construction interests, could get something of a makeover soon, if voters approve a charter amendment that would change the mix of the nine-member board. The city planning commission is now entirely made up of people from the real...
Suspicious packages found at JPBHH, suspect in custody
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security a male suspect has been taken into custody after several suspicious packages were found. JBPHH said at around 5:20 p.m., three suspicious packages were found in the area and Explosive Ordnance Technicians responded to the scene. By 6 p.m. Naval Criminal Investigative Service took […]
HCC Cosmetology Salon services at affordable price
Taking care of yourself while looking good for the weekend. Imagine getting a manicure, pedicure and haircut for under $40. The Honolulu Community College Cosmetology Salon offers varying services at affordable prices. Mahina Hong, HCC Cosmetology Instructor, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the services offered.
