Herald & Review
FLORIDA REELS FROM HURRICANE IAN (6aET)
Florida faces an 'emotional roller coaster' as search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and death toll rises. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
FL: LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY AFTER IAN (4:30pET)
Death toll soars to more than 70 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities. President Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday.
Herald & Review
3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m....
Herald & Review
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
Herald & Review
Chinese billionaire Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, settles lawsuit over alleged rape of ex-Minnesota student in 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chinese billionaire Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, settles lawsuit over alleged rape of ex-Minnesota student in 2018. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
