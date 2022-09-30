ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

Michigan man charged in shooting of anti-abortion canvasser

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0iH7lOJH00

A Michigan homeowner has been charged with shooting and wounding an 84-year-old woman who was canvassing door-to-door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state.

Richard Harvey was charged Friday on charges of felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm causing injury charges, Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said in a statement.

Harvey surrendered to authorities Friday morning and was being held in the county jail.

The State Police investigated the Sept. 20 shooting at Harvey's home in Odessa Township, a community about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, and submitted charging recommendations to the prosecutor's office, Butler said.

Harvey was being represented by a public defender, who has not not responded to a message seeking comment.

The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, told investigators that she was asking a woman at the home to vote against Proposal 3 in November when she was told to leave. Jacobson told The Detroit News for a story Thursday that she was headed to her car when she “heard a shot" and "felt some pain.”

Jacobson said she then drove to a local police station and was later treated at a hospital.

Harvey, 74, told WOOD-TV that he shot Jacobson accidentally while she was arguing with his wife, and that he told Jacobson numerous times to leave their property.

Harvey told the television station that he fired a warning shot at a tree with his wife’s .22-caliber rifle. He said the woman continued “ranting and raving” and waving a clipboard.

“I’m thinking she’s going to smack Sharon with it,” Richard Harvey said. “So without thinking, I went to club it away with the rifle and my finger was still in the trigger guard. It went off and hit her.”

Jacobson, a long-time volunteer for Right to Life of Michigan, said she never waved her clipboard.

The AP was unable to find a telephone number Friday for Harvey.

Abortion rights would be constitutionally guaranteed in Michigan if Proposal 3 passes on Nov. 8. A 1931 state law makes it a crime to perform most abortions, but the law was suspended in May and a judge this week struck it down as unconstitutional.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
CBS Chicago

Aunt accused of pushing toddler into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier now faces murder charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman now faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her 3-year-old nephew, after prosecutors say she pushed him into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier last month.Victoria Moreno, of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing 3-year-old Josiah Brown into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later. Brown died six days later at Lurie Children's Hospital, and on Tuesday, the Cook County...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ionia County, MI
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Harvey, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles

A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
MONTPELIER, OH
10TV

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
DAYTON, OH
CBS Detroit

Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Harvey
Law & Crime

Investigation Swirls After N.C. Sheriff Ranted About ‘Black Bastards,’ Reportedly Demoted Both Black Members of His Command Staff

A recording caught a North Carolina sheriff ranting about “Black bastards,” including a political rival. “I’m sick of it,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said, according to audio obtained by North Carolina outlet WECT. “I’m sick of these Black bastards. I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
CBS Chicago

3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Abortion#Constitutional Amendment#Canvassing#Violent Crime#The State Police#The Detroit News#Wood Tv
insideedition.com

Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police

Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
MOBILE, AL
rolling out

Employee shoots co-worker at Kandi Burruss’ steak restaurant

An employee at one of Kandi Burruss’ restaurants is on the run from police after allegedly shooting a coworker inside the eatery in metro Atlanta. According to Atlanta’s 11 Alive television station, an argument broke out at some point on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, between two employees at the Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant in the city of South Fulton, Georgia, near Atlanta. The verbal altercation quickly degenerated into a fight, after which the suspect reportedly fired his gun at the establishment owned by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

853K+
Followers
181K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy