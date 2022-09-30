ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens

The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Set to Start over Mitch Trubisky vs. Bills

The Kenny Pickett era has officially begun in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will start the 24-year-old at quarterback for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, with Pickett passing Mitch Trubisky on the team's official depth chart. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the change on Monday. The news comes as no...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?

NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
NFL
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making. Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
B/R CFB Community: Which Players Have Been Essential to Their Teams?

It takes one player to win a football game. Given the complexity and nuance of the sport, a good football team normally has a roster chockfull of excellence. But sometimes, the brilliance of one individual can be enough. Although the other pieces must be capable, certain players do more to carry their teams—especially in those moments you truly need them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens

Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday. Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>. Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract. Smith spent his entire career in Baltimore after being...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cardinals' J.J. Watt to Play After He Had His 'Heart Shocked Back into Rhythm'

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed on Twitter Sunday that he had a heart issue earlier in the week:. A-Fib stands for atrial fibrillation, which is an arrhythmia featuring an irregular heart rhythm. Watt was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a...
