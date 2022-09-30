Read full article on original website
Related
Crain's Detroit Business
Real Estate Insider: Chunk of former Michigan state fairgrounds property for sale
If you've driven by the former Michigan state fairgrounds site in the last two weeks or so, you might have noticed something popping out of the ground. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Crain's Detroit Business
JPMorgan Chase pilots 'virtual call center' with Detroit remote workers
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is piloting a unique remote work program in Detroit this month. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Gas prices continue to rise across Michigan and experts say it may get worse
According to AAA, higher demand for gas with low supply and the fluctuated price of oil are the main reasons for the price hike.
Crain's Detroit Business
The Lip Bar nets $6.7 million investment for expansion
Detroit beauty company The Lip Bar Inc. has completed a $6.7 million capital raise as it seeks to further its "Gen Z-focused BIPOC beauty brand," according to a news release. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and...
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
candgnews.com
Retail fraud in Utica turns into police chase with damage to police vehicle
UTICA — Utica police said that an attempted retail fraud Sept. 12 turned into a chase after the suspects hit a police vehicle while trying to get away. The two suspects reportedly were apprehended by Michigan State Police and a Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect vehicle crashed. The crash happened after police had ended the pursuit.
Crain's Detroit Business
GM Heritage Center moves extensive archives closer to company's birthplace
A large piece of General Motors' history is moving closer to where it all started for the company in Flint, Mich. GM Heritage Center will move from Sterling Heights, Mich., in Macomb County, to Genesee County — home to Factory One and the birthplace of General Motors, the company announced Thursday in a press release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
Buyer beware: Detroit popular destination for vehicles damaged by flood water
Detroit is a big destination for cars that have been damaged by flood water. Recent flooding in places like Florida mean Detroit drivers could soon be at increased risk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crain's Detroit Business
Judge dismisses criminal charges in Flint water crisis
A judge dismissed criminal charges Tuesday against the defendants in the Flint water cases. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
fox2detroit.com
Cold case executions: who killed Linda Wright and Gary Kasco over 50 years ago?
BINGHAM FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly half of a century since Linda Wright and Gary Kasco were brutally murdered inside a Bingham Farms home. It's been 50 years of evidence and clues and dead ends as the Michigan State Police have investigated - but despite the passage of time, they're not done searching for the person responsible.
michiganchronicle.com
Amazon Donates $150k, Home Security Devices to Support Detroit Neighborhoods
Amazon announced on Monday, October 3 a $150,000 donation to Detroit nonprofit Life Remodeled and Detroit neighborhood organizations, plus a donation of 100 Ring devices to residents in the Cooley High School neighborhood as part of Life Remodeled’s Six Day Project initiative. Each year, a Detroit neighborhood is selected...
The Oakland Press
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit Regional Chamber endorses Whitmer in governor's race
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer nabbed another endorsement from a business group Monday, this time from the Detroit Regional Chamber's political action committee, which also supported her 2018 campaign. Continue reading. and get the. competitive edge. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
fox2detroit.com
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
Detroit News
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
The Oakland Press
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
Comments / 0