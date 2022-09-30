Things to know before donating to Hurricane Ian relief funds

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning the public about doing their research before donating to a hurricane relief fund.

Hurricane Ian has left devastation throughout Florida with its record-breaking storm surge, impacting millions of Floridians. But how to know which charities are for real and which ones are fraudulent?

The BBB has you covered with a few tips:

1. Is the disaster appeal clear? The contribution request should clearly identify what disaster relief activities you are supporting. There are many possibilities such as temporary shelter, food, medical care and other emergency needs. Don’t assume what they do based solely on the group’s name.

2. Does the charity already have a presence in the impacted area? Charities that already have support staff in the impacted areas are more likely to deliver help quickly at a time of immediate need.

3. If considering crowdfunding, do you know its procedures? Some crowdfunding sites take measures to vet postings after a disaster, others don’t. Review the site’s policies and procedures to find out. If in doubt, it is always safest to donate to people who you personally know and trust.

4. Does the organization meet the 20 BBB Charity Standards? Visit BBB’s Give.org to access free evaluative reports on charities.

The following organizations are BBB Accredited Charities and currently announced on their respective websites that they are collecting funds to assist Hurricane Ian relief efforts:

American Red Cross - Hurricane Ian Activities

Direct Relief - Hurricane Ian Activities

GlobalGiving - Hurricane Ian Activities

Heart to Heart International - Hurricane Ian Activities

Operation USA - Hurricane Ian Activities

Salvation Army - Hurricane Ian Activities

Save the Children - Hurricane Ian Activities

