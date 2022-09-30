ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Judge may hold Mosby's defense team in contempt of court

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
The defense team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby could be held in contempt of court.

On Friday afternoon, Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, ordered attorney A. Scott Bolden to "show cause as to why the court should not impose" disciplinary action.

The order comes one day after Bolden filed a motion in response to prosecutors' request to impose a partial gag order leading up to Mosby's trial in March.

In opposing the government's request, Bolden made light of how some potential jurors answered questionnaires about the case, alleging some have already made up their minds on whether Mosby is guilty or not.

Bolden in his filing even made reference to the assigned numbers of potential jurors.

He blamed prosecutors for negative press coverage of Mosby, arguing "the jury pool in Baltimore is likely irreparably biased," because of it.

Griggsby struck Bolden's response from the record, taking exception to his mentioning of the juror questionnaire, saying it was confidential and not subject to public record.

As result, Bolden is being forced to refile his response to the government's motion for a gag order by October 3.

Bolden has until October 7 to provide the judge good legal reasoning as to why his team should not be disciplined or held in contempt.

RELATED : Marilyn Mosby's attorneys oppose request for gag order in trial

The battle over a gag order started two weeks ago, after Griggsby allowed Mosby's trial to be delayed.

After that decision, Bolden took to the courthouse steps, calling the decision bull sh*t, while continuing to accuse the prosecution of having racial animus, despite Griggsby ruling there is no such evidence of that.
Prosecutors said such claims pose the risk of prejudicing potential jurors against the United States.

GODHELPUS
4d ago

It is hilarious that a law form that is hired to represent a corrupt states attorney could be charged with a crime. Now the lawyer needs a lawyer. Will the comic kangaroo courts ever end. Throw MM under a city bus already.

Felix Figueroa
3d ago

Trash! These elected officials complain about systemic racism but they are the ones hurting their own community and keeping their own people down

Guest
4d ago

Funny she wanted a speedy trial initially,theyre playing games they know she’s guilty.Enough with the race card.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

