2 arrested in connection with car burglaries in Fort Pierce

A man and a boy were taken into custody after a series of car burglaries that occurred overnight in Fort Pierce.

On Thursday at around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of north Lawnwood Circle in reference to two males checking door handles of parked vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers began canvassing the area. During their investigation, two officers located two suspects, who were still in possession of the stolen items, hiding in the bushes near the area where the burglaries occurred.

Police arrested Nathanial Wood, 19, and a 15-year-old boy on multiple counts. The stolen property was returned to its owners.

Fort Pierce police are reminding residents to remove all valuables from cars and lock all car doors, and report suspicious activity to authorities.