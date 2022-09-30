ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

Man charged with shooting Right to Life volunteer

By Karie Herringa
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvbdY_0iH7kxej00

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting a woman who was going door-to-door handing out information as a volunteer for Right to Life of West Michigan.

Richard Harvey is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of careless discharge and one count of reckless use of a firearm.

The shooting, according to Right to Life of West Michigan, happened when a volunteer was handing out information asking people to vote against Proposal 3. The woman, 83, was shot in the back after a short verbal altercation with a homeowner, by another resident of the home.

She is expected to be O.K, The woman drove herself to the hospital.

The Ionia County Prosecutor's office says that MSP has the gun used in the incident and that all parties are cooperating, and have been interviewed.

