Arts organizations clean up, prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian

A portion of the Albin Polasek Museum’s sculpture garden is flooded by the elevated waters of Lake Osceola on Friday Sept. 30 2022, after Hurricane Ian swept across the Orlando region. The museum is closed until further notice. Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Multiple cultural organizations across Central Florida have reported damage from Hurricane Ian with the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Garden in Winter Park saying it is “closed until further notice” as staff cleans up after the storm.

At Orlando Repertory Theatre in Loch Haven Park on Friday afternoon, “most of our staff is cleaning,” wrote executive director Chris Brown in an email. And nearby Orlando Museum of Art was “surrounded by water,” spokeswoman Emilia Boumas-Fry wrote.

South of downtown, in Edgewood, Theater on the Edge also suffered water intrusion and debris damage. Director Marco DiGeorge said performances of the comedy “Say Goodnight, Gracie” were canceled for the weekend while the theater was cleaned up.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts experienced minor roof leaks, spokeswoman Jacklyne Ramos said, and crews were cleaning up outdoor areas on Friday. Essential staff returned to work Friday to prepare for weekend shows, and full operations were expected to resume Saturday.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra opens its season Saturday night with a performance of Holst’s “The Planets.” On Sunday, the touring Broadway musical “Six” begins rehearsals at the arts center.

The world premiere of “The Happiest Man on Earth,” the documentary about veteran Walt Disney World actor Billy Flanigan and his pandemic singing telegrams known as “Flanigrams,” will go ahead Saturday night at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, organizers said, but Sunday’s encore performance has been canceled.

A portion of proceeds from Saturday’s ticket sales will be donated to Florida disaster-relief efforts.

“Film has the power to entertain, but like Billy’s Flanigrams, it also has the ability to offer hope and help heal,” documentary director Cullen Douglas wrote. “If you’re able, we would love for you to join us tomorrow night to share, smile, maybe even laugh, as well as raise funds for our neighbors.”

Other theaters previously had canceled performances as a precaution but were aiming to return to business this weekend. Theatre West End in Sanford delayed its opening night of the musical “Rent” until Saturday, while the University of Central Florida canceled all arts programming, including performances of the drama “The Interference” on Saturday and Sunday.

After Hurricane Irma in 2017, Orange County provided funds to help arts groups recover — though then-Mayor Teresa Jacobs said then that the extra money was a one-time deal. Among the recipients of the $252,348 distributed that year were Orlando Museum of Art, Orlando Repertory Theatre and the Polasek Museum.

The message from the Polasek Museum said its gallery, garden and event space would be closed because of flooding and other “weather impacts.”

Brown said Orlando Rep hoped to resume performances on Saturday, although camps and classes would be canceled that day. Orlando Museum of Art was scheduled to reopen on Saturday, as well.

“Our beloved museum is surrounded by water and has had damage to its roof,” Bourmas-Fry from OMA wrote. “We are very fortunate that it is not worse. We are sending our love and strength to those around us who were not so fortunate.”

Find me on Twitter @matt_on_arts, facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts .