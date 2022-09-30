ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

'Hocus Pocus 2' Causes Massive Tourist Uptick in Witch Capital of the World

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Somebody blow out the black candle and grab the salt because the Sanderson Sisters are back in Salem, and some of the tourist attractions in the city are experiencing an influx of guests who are drawn to the film's black magic nostalgia.

Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus, is finally streaming on Disney+, and the return of the classic witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have encouraged fans and Halloween enthusiasts to book a trip to Salem, Massachusetts, the witch capital of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABsHF_0iH7kn4h00
Above, (L-R) The Walt Disney Studios President of Marketing Asad Ayaz, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Anne Fletcher attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022, in New York City. The highly-anticipated sequel has driven tourists to Salem, Massachusetts this year, according to several tourist attractions in the city. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

And with the Sanderson Sisters' resurrection, tour groups and attractions such as the Salem Witch Museum are already seeing a larger than normal turnout of guests this fall.

"We're seeing surges of visitors coming," the museum's executive director, Tina Jordan, told Newsweek. Jordan said she just spoke with someone who was planning to visit in October solely because of their love for Hocus Pocus. "And Hocus Pocus has brought people to Salem since the movie debuted. It's really become a cult classic and people love it. They want to go to the homes, the exterior facades, where things took place."

"But it's wonderful to see," Jordan added, saying that people have come to Salem for years because of the classic film. "I cannot believe the number of Sanderson Sisters costumes that come to Salem every year," she said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE PARTING SHOT WITH H. ALAN SCOTT

ON APPLE PODCASTS OR SPOTIFY

The same is true for Beth Crowley, the owner of Witch City Walking Tours in Salem, who told Newsweek that the city is showing Hocus Pocus 2 in the Salem Common this weekend. "Lots of viewing parties, people are going all out dressed in costume," said Crowley.

She also said that her walking tours, which she started in 2014 by herself, had to begin accommodating a separate Hocus Pocus-focused tour because of the number of fans requesting it.

"The uptick in interest is, like, incredible," Crowley said. "This year has been insane. It seems like like one out of every four phone calls we get once the Hocus Pocus tour. We've actually [been] sold out of this tour for months already."

They can only take 40 people on one tour, and the Hocus Pocus tour is only twice a week, but Crowley said that they have been "turning away people constantly" due to overbookings.

"You could safely say our bookings are up at least 50 percent from what they were last year," Crowley said.

The history of the witch in Salem is a well-known tale of hysteria that ended with the deaths of 25 people who were accused of witchcraft in 1692. The history alone brings masses of people to Massachusetts, but it also has much to do with the modern-day Wiccans and pop-culture witches that tend to both fascinate and attract.

"Take all of that and mix it in with Hocus Pocus and Hubie Halloween and other movies that are filmed in the area, and Salem really is a mecca," Jordan said.

Hocus Pocus is now so engrained in the Salem culture that the infamous Sanderson Sisters' house was recently turned into an Airbnb for superfans to stay in.

Regarding the sequel on Disney+, Bette Midler previously told Newsweek, "I have to say a huge fat thank you and a huge shout out to all the fans that basically made it happen. If it hadn't been for them, we never would have been given the green light to do it."

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film

The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
MOVIES
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Salem, MA
Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
disneydining.com

Celebrate Halloween in the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage!

Happy Hocus Pocus 2 day Witches! The long awaited sequel has finally hit Disney+ and our spell books and black flame candles are ready! It’s safe to say we’re fans, and if you’re fans too, you’ll want to check out this incredible Airbnb we found! For just $31 you can stay in the Sanderson Sisters cottage! Excuse me, I need to dust off my broom.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Kathy Najimy
The Independent

‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house

Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft  between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Mayor Lovecraft’ Leeman Kessler Brings Some Eldritch Fun To ‘The Sound Of Halloween’

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of the music, movies, television, and pop culture worlds pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. With horror more mainstream than ever, there’s a wide range of tracks that can make your Halloween a scream, but don’t be scared – there are experts here ready to help you have the best holiday ever. For this installment, TikTok’s Mayor Lovecraft – Leeman Kessler, the creator and star of the Ask Lovecraft series and literal mayor of Gambier, Ohio – shares his picks.
GAMBIER, OH
microsoftnewskids.com

The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors

It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
LIFESTYLE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
987M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy