NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Macalester College football team struggled to stop the Carleton College offense while racking up 414 yards and four touchdowns of its own in a 56-27 defeat at Laird Stadium. The loss drops the Scots to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in MIAC games, although divisional play begins next Saturday. The Knights remain unbeaten at 4-0, 2-0 MIAC.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO