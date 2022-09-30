ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3View | Louisiana To Celebrate Homecoming Against South Alabama

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04z52y_0iH7kQis00

South Alabama (3-1) at Louisiana (2-2)
Game Time: 4:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: ESPN1420
Mic'd Up: South Alabama vs Louisiana Homecoming Preview with Dave Schultz

LAFAYETTE – After a pair of setbacks on the road, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team returns to the friendly confines of Cajun Field on Saturday when it hosts Sun Belt Conference rival South Alabama in the annual Homecoming game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pbp) and Eric Mouton (color) providing commentary.

Fans will be able to listen to the game worldwide on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM, and ESPN 1420 AM with Jay Walker (pbp), Gerald Broussard (color), and Cody Junot (sideline) on the call. Live statistics will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana (2-2, 0-1 SBC) returns home for the first time in three weeks after an impressive 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 10. The Ragin' Cajuns will face an explosive South Alabama (3-1, 0-0 SBC) squad has wins over Nicholls, Central Michigan and Louisiana Tech with its lone blemish a 32-31 decision at UCLA on Sept. 17.

The Ragin' Cajuns have won eight of the 10 meetings in the series including the last six games. Louisiana edged South Alabama, 20-18, in last season's contest in Mobile and posted a 38-10 victory in the previous meeting at Cajun Field.

