Saratoga County, NY

Feds: Inmate admits mailing threatening letter to ex in Saratoga County

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
ALBANY A New York State prison inmate admitted this week to sending a threatening letter to his ex-girlfriend at her home in Saratoga County, federal prosecutors said.

Richard Hileman, 39, who had been sent to prison on a 2019 Saratoga County attempted terroristic threat conviction, pleaded guilty in federal court to mailing a threatening communication, prosecutors said.

He faces up to five years in federal prison at his sentencing later.

Hileman admitted that he sent the letter Sept. 3, 2021, to a woman who lived in Ballston Spa. Hileman and the woman had been in a relationship but she eventually decided she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him, authorities said.

Hileman admitted that in the letter he threatened the woman not to end the relationship, writing in part, “i have 2 different guns and a vest…” and “i told you before if you left me someone will pay people dont really know me once I set my mind it’s set if you contact anyone it will not be nice.”

Hileman also admitted that he also wrote her “… if you contact the jail or police your lovely kids wont have a mother i swear on my dead son they cant keep me forever I’ll get out one day.”

At the time he sent the letter, Hileman was a state inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy, Oneida County, authorities said.

He was there serving a 18 month to 3 year sentence for attempted terroristic threat conviction out of Saratoga County, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rich Belliss.

