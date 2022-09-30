ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Gibbs Drops 'Soul Sold Separately' LP With Pusha T, Offset & More

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago

Photo: Warner Records

Freddie Gibbs' major label debut is finally here.

On Friday, September 30, the Gary, Indiana native delivered his latest album $oul $old $eparately via Warner Records. The 15-song studio album contains previously released singles like "Too Much" featuring Moneybagg Yo and "Dark Hearted." It also has other collaborations with Kelly Price , Offset , Rick Ross , Anderson .Paak , Raekwon , DJ Paul , Pusha T , Musiq Soulchild and Scarface . Gibbs also recruited producers like Boi-1da, Alchemist , Kaytranada , J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League , Sevyn Thomas and others to contribute to the project. Along with the LP, Gibbs also dropped new visuals for "Space Rabbit."

"I had to take a lot of risks to get here. And $oul $old $eparately , I just feel like that just culminates all the risks that I took," Gibbs told Rolling Stone about the album's title. "I feel like that culminates all the risks that I took to get where I’m at in my career. The gambling theme was just perfect for that, what I was trying to get across because I feel like the theme and the art and all of that got to match the message. That’s why it’s so important. That’s why we put so much time and effort into bringing that across."

The "Space Rabbit" video comes a couple of weeks after Gibbs dropped the visuals for "Too Much," which has Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo turning up during robbery at a casino. His fifth studio album comes four years after his Freddie album and Fetti , which is his joint project with Curren$y and Alchemist. Since then, Gibbs has teamed up with Madlib for Bandana and reunited with Alchemist for Alfredo in 2020.

Stream Freddie Gibbs' new album $oul $old $eparately below.

