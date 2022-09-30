The Center for Teaching Innovation, in partnership with the Inclusive Excellence Office and the Berry Library, invites faculty and staff to join a reading and discussion group on 2021's Culturally Responsive Teaching for Multilingual Learners: Tools for Equity by Sydney Snyder and Diane Staehr Fenner. This book, "is a crucial resource for educators who are searching for ways to empower students by honoring, acknowledging, and infusing who they are into our classrooms. Drawing from their expertise, this powerful duo has written another completely accessible book filled with authentic examples."

