ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
State College

Happy Valley Latin Festival Returns to Downtown State College

State College will help celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month when it hosts the second annual Happy Valley Latin Festival on Saturday. The free-admission festival will stretch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza and the 100 block of South Fraser Street. Community members are invited to listen to live music and view traditional dance performances. Booths staffed by local vendors will offer themed foods, drinks and crafts.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Improvement Project Moving Forward for Two State College Neighborhood Parks

Two neighborhood “pocket parks” in State College are getting some much needed improvements. Nittany Village Park on Old Boaldburg Road and South Hills Park on Aikens Place will see several upgrades after borough council, as part of its consent agenda on Monday night, awarded a $170,371.55 contract to John Claar Excavating of Woodward for the renovation projects.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
State College, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State College

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Wrestling Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

Penn State wrestling’s 2022-23 slate will feature seven home dual meets, including two at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to the official schedule released by the program on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions’ season will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov.11, against Lock Haven in Rec Hall. The team...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Phoenix Academy to Host ‘Le Cirque d’Halloween’

Phoenix Academy of Performing Arts of Pennsylvania’s circus arts group, Cirque Phoenix, will ring in the fall season with a Halloween-themed original production this weekend. Cirque Phoenix’s latest show, “Le Cirque d’Halloween,” will premiere from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the academy located at 118...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Our Opinion: Bullying in Bellefonte– a hidden problem

As students flood daily into a school that stands for respecting all individuals that demonstrate excellence along with responsibility and safety, as stated in the Raider motto, the question rests if the Bellefonte Area School District’s environment is excelling at these expectations, or falling short. With the start of...
BELLEFONTE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Club#Asbestos Abatement#Linus College#West College Avenue#University Club#The Board Of Trustees
Onward State

Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance

Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Michigan Game Slated for Noon Kick

No. 10 Penn State football’s Oct. 15 showdown at No. 4 Michigan will kick off at noon and air on Fox, the network announced on Monday. The game will be part of Fox’s weekly Big Noon Saturday marquee game of the week. Now sitting at 5-0 on the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Does Penn State Football’s Defense Deserve a Better Offense?

That’s how many points Penn State’s offense has averaged in its 11 Big Ten Conference games under O-coordinator Mike Yurcich in 2021-22. The 17 points that Penn State — hampered by driving rain and a flood of five turnovers — hung on Northwestern on Saturday didn’t help things, either.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
bahsredandwhite.com

A dedicated student and soccer star

Jordan Stalhman is an impressive senior who can be described as hardworking, caring, funny, involved, kind, and compassionate. Her friends, other students, and the teachers at Bellefonte High School have nothing but good things to say about Jordan. “Jordan is an intelligent, kind-hearted, and funny individual who I have had...
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: At 5-0, Nittany Lion Bowl Projections Continue to Vary

Penn State sits at 5-0 on the year heading into the bye week ahead of a trip to Michigan to face the No. 4 Wolverines. While much of the Nittany Lions’ schedule ahead will dictate how the postseason goes, there’s no time like the present to start looking toward bowl season. This weekend’s 17-7 result over Northwestern didn’t change much about the outlook though.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Lambert-Smith Injury Could Open Door for Trey Wallace

Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith did not return to action after leaving the Nittany Lions’ 17-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday with an injury and was later seen on the sidelines after the game in a walking boot. According to coach James Franklin, the Nittany Lions will look to get Lambert-Smith back over the next two weeks ahead of a trip to face No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor but already have plans if he cannot return in time.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival

The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
GALLITZIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy