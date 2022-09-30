ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata County, OK

KTUL

Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPS superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
TULSA, OK
Nowata County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Nowata County, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking help in identifying alleged copper thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Street Crimes Unit is trying to identify the man seen. He is suspected of breaking into a restricted fenced in area of an AEP substation near North Mingo and East Latimer on October 2. Police say once inside the substation area,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sheriff's office refutes online gun hoax about Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is clearing up some confusion caused by a video circulating social media. Despite social media claims and rumors, the sheriff's office says there was no gun incident involving a suppressor, calling the situation a "hoax" on the department's Facebook page.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Rape suspect arrested after being shot in foot by victim

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were called to a shooting on October 2 just before 12 p.m. When officers arrived near East 56th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard, they found a man who had been shot. Police say he was taken to the hospital and later identified...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pittsburg County District Court denies competency trial request for Benjamin Cole

A Pittsburg County District Court has denied Benjamin Cole's request for a competency trial. The 57-year-old death row inmate was sentenced for the 2002 murder of his infant daughter Brianna in Rogers County. Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Tessa Henry said Cole killed his daughter because he was infuriated that her crying from her crib interrupted his playing of a video game.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Verdigris

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Verdigris Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office have issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Donald DeCamp. DeCamp is six feet and one inch tall and 217 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he was last seen on October 3...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Family of McLain victim reacts, speaks out after deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was the end of homecoming at McLain High School when Terron Yarbough's sister and cousin were walking out of the stadium and gunshots rang out. "When I heard the shots, my instincts, I just, I couldn't move my feet to run the other way like everybody else," said Terron's sister, Jordan, through tears. "I was checking on my dad and he was OK, but what hurts me is that when my brother was laying over there, I couldn't see him."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
WAGONER, OK
KTUL

Welch man killed after being struck by trailer, troopers say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died after being struck by a trailer in Craig County. Troopers say 60-year-old Stephen King was stopped in a golf cart on a private drive waiting for traffic to clear on U.S. Highway 59 in Welch. A...
TULSA, OK

