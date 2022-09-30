Read full article on original website
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
Four Ottawa County inmates escape from jail, three still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates escaped jail around 2:45 p.m. on October 4. Deputies say the inmates were being used for work detail and escaped, running eastbound from the jail. They said they were able to catch one shortly after but...
One hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after Tulsa apartment shooting, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to Red Fox Apartments near East 21st Place and North Memorial Drive around 7:30 p.m. on October 4 for a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They say the victim was alert...
TPS superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
Tulsa police seeking help in identifying alleged copper thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Street Crimes Unit is trying to identify the man seen. He is suspected of breaking into a restricted fenced in area of an AEP substation near North Mingo and East Latimer on October 2. Police say once inside the substation area,...
Family remembers life of 18-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday night was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son Fedro was shot. “Of course the whole ride from Muskogee just praying that he would be okay...
One of Tulsa's most wanted murder suspects arrested following armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Tulsa police arrested one of the city's most wanted murder suspects while searching for a vehicle connected to an armed robbery at Promenade Mall. Dominique Jordan was taken into custody, along with Raven Moya and Dorian Jordan, after officers responded to an armed...
'It's a very concerning trend': Tulsa Police Chief reacts to deadly McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are working to find the person responsible for shooting four people on Friday at the McLain High homecoming game. All four shooting victims are under 20 years old. Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries. Tulsa Mayor...
Tulsa police reveal two additional victims wounded by gunfire from McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has revealed that two additional people were wounded by gunfire from Friday night's shooting at McLain High School. Police say a 20-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also wounded by gunfire, and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Court documents claim prosecution failed to turn over evidence in Oklahoma murder trial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After 25 years behind bars for the murder of her ex-fiance, there's new hope for April Wilkens. Wilkens's lawyers claim evidence was suppressed in a newly-filed post-conviction relief. Her family hopes this latest development could lead to a new trial, a change in her sentence,...
California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
Sheriff's office refutes online gun hoax about Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is clearing up some confusion caused by a video circulating social media. Despite social media claims and rumors, the sheriff's office says there was no gun incident involving a suppressor, calling the situation a "hoax" on the department's Facebook page.
Rape suspect arrested after being shot in foot by victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were called to a shooting on October 2 just before 12 p.m. When officers arrived near East 56th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard, they found a man who had been shot. Police say he was taken to the hospital and later identified...
Pittsburg County District Court denies competency trial request for Benjamin Cole
A Pittsburg County District Court has denied Benjamin Cole's request for a competency trial. The 57-year-old death row inmate was sentenced for the 2002 murder of his infant daughter Brianna in Rogers County. Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Tessa Henry said Cole killed his daughter because he was infuriated that her crying from her crib interrupted his playing of a video game.
Tulsa police ask for help identifying person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person of interest from a financial crime. Police say the person is suspected of using a stolen credit card to make $1,500 in purchases. If anyone recognizes the person, please contact Detective Shaw by...
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Verdigris
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Verdigris Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office have issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Donald DeCamp. DeCamp is six feet and one inch tall and 217 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he was last seen on October 3...
Family of McLain victim reacts, speaks out after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was the end of homecoming at McLain High School when Terron Yarbough's sister and cousin were walking out of the stadium and gunshots rang out. "When I heard the shots, my instincts, I just, I couldn't move my feet to run the other way like everybody else," said Terron's sister, Jordan, through tears. "I was checking on my dad and he was OK, but what hurts me is that when my brother was laying over there, I couldn't see him."
Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
Tulsa County District Attorney's daughter booked days after alleged stabbing of father
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jennifer Kunzweiler, daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 1. Jennifer was arrested on September 27 after allegedly stabbing her father multiple times. Tulsa police were called to the Kunzweiler home by Steve on Tuesday.
Welch man killed after being struck by trailer, troopers say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died after being struck by a trailer in Craig County. Troopers say 60-year-old Stephen King was stopped in a golf cart on a private drive waiting for traffic to clear on U.S. Highway 59 in Welch. A...
